The best thing about February being the shortest month of the year is that we don't have to wait very long for new Netflix content.

March brings a whole slew of Netflix Originals and old favorites heading to the streaming service. Classic films like "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" and "A Clockwork Orange" will hit the website on the first of the month. Romantic souls can look forward to "The Notebook" dropping online that same day.

Oscar-nominated "Christopher Robin" comes out later that week, on March 5. There are already a few Oscar winners available on Netflix, including "Black Panther," "Roma," and the winning documentary short, "Period. End of Sentence."

The highly anticipated third season of "Queer Eye" drops on Netflix March 15, so get your tissues ready as the Fab Five heads to the Midwest. Another Netflix Original to watch is "The Highwaymen," a film starring Woody Harrelson and Kevin Costner as officers tracking down Bonnie and Clyde.

Of course, what Netflix gives, it also takeths away. Get ready to say goodbye to Disney's live action adaption of "Beauty and the Beast." on March 16. Expect to see more Disney names leave Netflix as Disney gears up to launch its own streaming service. The first two "Ghostbusters" movies will be leaving on the first of the month, as well as classic film "The Breakfast Club."

Here's the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in March:

Coming to Netflix

March 1

A Clockwork Orange

Apollo 13

Budapest (France) - Netflix Film

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians - Netflix Original

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragin

Disney's Saving Mr. Banks

Emma

Junebug

Larva Island: Season 2 - Netflix Original

Losers - Netflix Original

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Northern Rescue - Netflix Original

River's Edge (Japan) - Netflix Film

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind - Netflix Film

The Hurt Locker

The Notebook

Tyson

Wet Hot American Summer

Winter's Bone

Your Son (Spain) - Netflix Film

March 2

Romance is a Bonus Book (Korea) (Streaming Every Saturday) - Netflix Original

March 3

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday - Netflix Original

March 5

Disney's Christopher Robin

March 6

Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2- Netflix Original

March 7

Doubt

The Order- Netflix Original

March 8

After Life-- Netflix Original

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!- Netflix Original

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence- Netflix Original

Blue Jasmine

Formula 1: Drive to Survive- Netflix Original

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3

Immortals- Netflix Original

Juanita- Netflix Film

Lady J (France)- Netflix Film

Shadow- Netflix Original

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

The Jane Austen Book Club

Walk. Ride. Rodeo.- Netflix Film

March 12

Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits- Netflix Original

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6- Netflix Original

March 13

Triple Frontier - Netflix Film

March 15

A Separation

Arrested Development: Season 5 B- Netflix Original

Burn Out (France)- Netflix Film

Dry Martina (Argentina)- Netflix Film

Girl (Belgium)- Netflix Film

If I Hadn't Met You- Netflix Original

Kung Fu Hustle

Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2- Netflix Original

Love, Death & Robots- Netflix Original.

Pasal (Malaysia) - Netflix Film

Queer Eye: Season 3- Netflix Original

Robozuna: Season 2- Netflix Original

The Lives of Others

Turn Up Charlie- Netflix Original

YooHoo to the Rescue- Netflix Original

March 16

Green Door - Netflix Original

March 19

Amy Schumer Growing - Netflix Original

March 21

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend- Netflix Original

March 22

Carlo & Malik - Netflix Original

Charlie's Colorforms City - Netflix Original

Delhi Crime - Netflix Original

Historia de un crimen: Colosio - Netflix Original

Mirage (Spain) - Netflix Film

Most Beautiful Thing - Netflix Original

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre - Netflix Original

Selling Sunset - Netflix Original

The Dirt - Netflix Film

March 26

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid - Netflix Original

March 28

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2 - Netflix Original

March 29

15 August (India) - Netflix Film

Bayoneta (Mexico) - Netflix Film

Osmosis - Netflix Original

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3 - Netflix Original

The Highwaymen - Netflix Film

The Legend of Cocaine Island - Netflix Original

Traitors - Netflix Original

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

March 30



How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5

March 31

El sabor de las margaritas - Netflix Original

The Burial of Kojo

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series - Netflix Original

LAST CALL

Leaving March 1

Fair Game - Director's Cut

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2

Hostage

Pearl Harbor

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Gift

The Little Rascals

United 93

Leaving March 2

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

Leaving March 3

Drop Dead Diva: Seasons 1-6

Leaving March 4

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

Leaving March 5

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Leaving March 8

Click

Leaving March 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

Role Models

Leaving March 18

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Leaving March 31

Party of Five: Seasons 1-6

The Real Ghostbusters: Seasons 1-5