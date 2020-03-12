Commentary | The most important advice that a film critic needs during awards season

While it's easy to follow the pack in awards season, liking all the popular films, every film critic needs to craft their own "best" lists.

ST. LOUIS — It's easier to follow the pack. There's strength in numbers, you're always feeling somewhat safe around the masses, and no one will be able to see you individually. For a film critic, though, following the pack can be death for creativity. What happens when the pack speeds up, leaves you behind, and you have to describe why that film meant something to you?

Now, there are some years where everybody loves the same flicks. We bask in their splendor and glory, comparing our favorite moments and scenes. I used to love talking to my dad and brother about a film, determining their positioning on the movie before I unleashed my take. In the end, every writer wants to write something first, and every film critic yearns to be the first one in on a film.

Let me give you some free advice this awards season, my fellow film critics: for the love of good bourbon, make your own year-end best lists. Don't put a film on there just because Frankie or Joan put it on their list. Being the cool kid is only sublime if you built that particular brand of cool. It's not relative or a costume that someone puts on.

I've never been afraid to go against the pack. While everyone showered "No Country for Old Men" in awards fever, I merely thought it was okay. I found "La La Land" to be okay and nothing spectacular, an extended Hollywood commercial with overly gorgeous people singing and dancing for two hours. If the Academy was voting off my 2014 list of films, they would have given the Best Picture award to Jon Favreau's "Chef," because that was the film that moved me the most that year.

Sometimes, the lanes can merge or cross over each other. "Silver Linings Playbook" received plenty of award love, and that film holds over very well over the years. David O. Russell's film was personal, compassionate, quietly eccentric, superbly acted, and a wholehearted edgy family movie. That was a very good year.

2020 is something different. The independent releases and streaming services have dominated the calendar. Big films like "No Time to Die," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Black Widow," "Candyman," and several others have been pushed back months or a full year. Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" tried to be gutsy, and lost out. "Mulan" went straight to digital and scored big. Patty Jenkins' "Wonder Woman: 1984" will be simultaneously released in theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day. Things are going to be different from now on, but that doesn't change the rules.

Make your own list. Right now, here are some of the best movies I've seen in 2020, a list that won't be duplicated. A gathering of film titles as random as a St. Louis weather forecast in the fall season. In no particular order:

"The Way Back" for an unconventional sports story and Ben Affleck's performance that came out all the way back in March.

"The Climb," one of the most honest movies about friendship in years.

"Jungleland" featured the best Charlie Hunnam performance, and it didn't even involve prosthetic or heavy makeup. Just a human being convincing me.

"Synchronic" hit very hard for a time-travel sci-fi flick that dug deeper into the double-edged sword of friendship.

"On The Rocks" could charm someone right into a good mood, and gave us a wonderful father-daughter combo in Bill Murray and Rashida Jones.

"Words on Bathroom Walls" nailed the perils of schizophrenia, and offered a potent love story.

"Da 5 Bloods" may be both Delroy Lindo's finest work and Spike Lee's best picture in years.

"Palm Springs" gave the "Groundhog Dog" reliving scenario a fresh coat of paint.

"Another Round" was a joyous and brutally honest celebration of middle-aged epiphanies.

"Blow The Man Down" had the year's greatest aesthetic.

"Fatman" was ingenious writing and highly enjoyable.

"Maybe Next Year" was so emotionally-constructed, that I became a Philadelphia Eagles fan for two hours. Pat Solitano would approve.

In addition to the aforementioned sports doc, "Time" and "Athlete A" are the best documentaries I've seen this year. "Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo" is also terrific, and casts a whole new light on the veteran actor who lived the life of his popular screen characters before he ever got to Hollywood.

"Mank" was a throwback to old Hollywood, warts and all.

There's more, but you get the picture. Every year-end list will include some crowd-favorites, but please don't be afraid to put the movie on that YOU found amazing, not the general public. That doesn't mean take an extra shot at Aaron Sorkin's "Trial of the Chicago 7" just to see if it falls-but be mindful of all the little films-and even bigger films-that came out this year.

Make your own list. The farther out a film critic casts him-herself or themselves, the better for their film voice. We only get one of those. Make it proud.

Seriously, though, don't forget about Lesley Manville, who delivered two breakneck and completely different performances in "Ordinary Love" and "Let Him Go."

Have some fun at the movies,

-DLB