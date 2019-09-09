ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch National Park will celebrate National Public Lands Day on Sept. 28.

The day celebrates the connection between people and the green spaces in our community. Gateway Arch National Park highlights the importance of caring for our public lands with family friendly activities, including free yoga underneath the Arch, the Great MonArch Migration Event and a Mississippi River cleanup. Activities are free and open to all ages.

“National Public Lands Day is a day to honor our beautiful Earth, conserve it, enjoy it and learn about the many species that call it home,” said Erin Hilligoss-Volkmann, Director of Education, Gateway Arch National Park.

Below is the list of events

Mississippi River Cleanup: 9 a.m. to noon

Roll up your sleeves and join the National Park Service and other volunteers in cleaning up the downtown St. Louis Riverfront. Participants should meet at the bottom of the Grand Staircase, located below the Gateway Arch along Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard. Bags and gloves will be provided. Online registration is required. Participants will receive a free T-shirt and breakfast bagels. (Weather permitting.)

Yoga Under the Arch: 9 to 10 a.m.

Yoga Buzz instructors lead a yoga session for all ages and experience levels under the Arch. (Weather permitting.)

The Great MonArch Migration Event: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Celebrate monarch butterflies and their spectacular migration with NPS and the City of St. Louis. Pollinator experts from the Missouri Botanical Garden, the Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri Master Naturalists, Missourians for Monarchs, Brightside St. Louis and the Audubon Center at Riverlands lead monarch-themed activities in front of the Arch’s west entrance, including: monarch gardening tips, pollinator crafts and games, butterfly face painting and butterfly canvas painting. Free native plants and cookies will be available while supplies last. Event sponsored by Great Rivers Greenway and the Missouri Department of Conservation. (If it is raining, the Great MonArch Migration Event will move inside to the Arch Visitor Center.)

Walk with an NPS Ranger: 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Get your steps in and take in the sights and sounds of nature with a ranger-led walk around the 91-acre Gateway Arch National Park. Meet at the west entrance of the Gateway Arch. (Weather permitting.)

NPS Fee-Free Day: All Day

NPS has designated National Public Lands Day a fee-free day, in which the entrance fee at all NPS sites is waived. At Gateway Arch National Park, the $3 entrance feel included in each adult Tram Ride to the Top ticket and adult Documentary Movie ticket is waived.

Other stories people are reading

RELATED: Lion’s Choice now offering platters

RELATED: Target rolls out rewards program

RELATED: A bank accidentally put $120,000 in a couple's account. They were arrested for spending it