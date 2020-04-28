Have virtual breakfast with Rosie the African Gray Parrot at the St. Louis Aquarium

The livestream will be held on the aquarium's Facebook page at 9:30 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — Polly want a cracker -- and you're invited!

The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station will livestream a virtual breakfast Tuesday morning with Rosie the African Gray Parrot.

The livestream will be held on the aquarium's Facebook page at 9:30 a.m.

Rosie is one of the ambassador animals at the aquarium. Those who attend the livestream will learn about what the species eats, how it lives in the wild and more.

The aquarium said to pay attention because it will post a follow-up quiz later in the day on its page and website.

The aquarium is also hosting "QuaranStream" virtual visits on Facebook where you can keep up with all your favorite animals. The streams are held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m.