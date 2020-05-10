J Balvin's famous order is next up on McDonald's Menus Across the US

After last month's much-buzzed-about celebrity menu collaboration, the Golden Arches are bringing customers the "Vibras." McDonald's

ST. LOUIS — If you're over 40, okay, if you're over 50, and you want to be hip to the hottest music/musicians in the world today, all you need to do is follow McDonald's on Twitter. Here you'll learn which of the hottest stars in music is revealing their own McDonald's meal. Yes, this is a thing.

After last month's much-buzzed-about celebrity menu collaboration, the Golden Arches are bringing customers the "Vibras." McDonald's is adding award-winning Reggaeton global ambassador J Balvin's go-to order to its U.S. menu.

The J Balvin Meal features a Big Mac sandwich, medium World Famous Fries with ketchup, and an OREO® McFlurry, and will be available at participating restaurants from Oct. 5 to Nov. 1. Customers who purchase The J Balvin Meal as an offer on the McDonald's App will receive the OREO® McFlurry for free.

"From topping charts around the world to landing countless award nominations, J Balvin is a trailblazing international icon," said McDonald's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Morgan Flatley. "He's always been a regular at McDonald's restaurants during his concert tours, and now we're excited to bring his go-to order to our menus across the U.S."

The J Balvin Meal is available to order in restaurants for carry-out, at the drive-thru, via McDelivery or through the McDonald's App.

"As a longtime McDonald's fan, I am excited to join the short list of global icons who have had a meal named in their honor," said J Balvin. "I am looking forward to sharing my signature order with my fans, along with more surprises that are to come with this partnership. ¡Lego!"

With more than 25 billion career streams and 35 million records sold worldwide, J Balvin is regarded as one of the top-selling artists of all time. Following the launch of the first signature meal in September, this is only the second time a celebrity's name has been featured on the McDonald's menu since 1992.