ST. LOUIS — Musician and singer-songwriter John Fogerty is coming to St. Louis this summer.

He will be performing at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on July 12.

As the leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival, his “prolific” songwriting helped create some of the most memorable songs in rock and roll, according to a press release.

His solo career took off in the 1980s with his chart topping single “Centerfield.” He was also featured on Rolling Stone Magazine’s list of top 100 greatest guitarists and top 100 singers of all time.

Last year, he celebrated his 50th anniversary in music and continued the party this year with a world tour beginning in April.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. You can click here, call 314-534-1111 or go to the Fabulous Fox Box Office to get tickets.

More St. Louis concerts