ST. LOUIS — I turned the car off and reminded myself, "It's okay if you don't get to say hello or he simply made a mistake in remembering."

It's true that movie stars can still turn grown adults into a small child within seconds. Starstruck isn't a myth, but it always carries a story.

The setting was OB Clark's in Brentwood, and the Blues had just won a huge game against the Dallas Stars in the hunt for their first Stanley Cup. Along with the surreal atmosphere of walking into a place where the majority of the coaching staff and Blues alumni were having a postgame meal, there was the prospect of meeting Jon Hamm.

A few days earlier, my St. Louis Game Time editor, Brad Lee, had texted me a picture. It was during a Blues-Stars game, and I glanced down at my phone in between beers #3 and #4, which meant I could be hallucinating. Granted, it was Tank 7 being consumed, a farmhouse ale that carries a cast iron strength kick after just one bottle. The text contained a picture of Brad and this guy who looked A LOT like Jon Hamm: Bearded, the scarf seen around the world, and the notorious hat. "This guys says he's related to you," the text read.

Now, the first thing that goes through your head is firm denial. It must be a mistake. There's no way Hamm and I are related. What's next? Tom Cruise is my father! But he went on to say that Hamm reads the Game Time newspaper (sold outside Blues home games and available online) and said, "I think I'm related to your guy, Buffa." I turned to my dad and told him, which produced a quick smile and more firm denial, this time in his face.

Outside of telling my wife and tweeting some cryptic thing about finding out I could be related to a local celebrity, I kept it tucked down inside my chest. Look, I'm a film and television critic. I can't pick sides or play favors to anyone. If you are in a movie and don't do a good job, I'm going to roast that film like a pig at a cookout. But there was no joke among my critic friends that Hamm was one of my favorites. He wasn't in the Frank Grillo echelon of admiration, but close.

He's easy to admire. A John Burroughs High School product who lost both his parents at a young age, scrapped around from job to job (including teaching at Webster University) before finally hitting Hollywood. A chance audition for a show called "Mad Men" landed him arguably the greatest television role of all time in Don Draper. The rest is history. He'd go on to co-star in a number of very notable films, including "The Town," "Bridesmaids," "Baby Driver," "Million Dollar Arm," and the very underrated "Beirut."

All the while, he kept strong ties to St. Louis, wearing his Cardinals hat into the cold confines of Wrigley Field and staying attached to the Blues. He had movie star looks but craved an ensemble cast. He had a superhero chin, but preferred a sharply written comedy. He's Mercedes Benz's troubadour to Matthew McConaughey's Southern twang for Lincoln.

So, I got out of my car and walked across the road, genuinely nervous. The place was so crowded, overstuffed for the rare occasion of the Blues not breaking hearts in the spring. There was a feeling in the air that this year was different, and OB Clark's is the goldmine for a Blues fan. Armed with a large dining area/bar and spacious outside patio that served as the setting for one of the greatest parties this city will ever see, I had time and space to find Hamm and see if this was true.

I ran into a few friends, one even blurting out, "I think he's here to find Jon Hamm." I found a beer and eventually another trusted friend in a lovely woman named Tabitha. If it weren't for her, I don't get even close to Hamm. There was a large, cranky man standing at the patio door. "No one gets past" was screamed every two minutes, that meaning if you weren't Blues-related, go back to the bar and eat more chicken wings. She got me past him and onto the patio.

The first man I spotted was Craig Berube. The man is larger than life and could probably still win a few fights. With a forehead as shiny as a diamond and hands that dwarfed a gorilla's mitts, Berube is just as big as he seems on camera. He wears the suits and not the other way around. He's so big he could fit Steve Ott in his pocket. The whole coaching staff was at the extended dinner table, and off to the side sat Kelly Chase and Bobby Plager.

#5 is such a treasure. I sat down next to Bobby, and we just started talking like two regular guys at a bar. He's as sweet as Jack Buck used to be when you came into the Busch Stadium press box. All the legendary accolades dropped to the floor when you are in the presence of these fellas. They are simply people. Bobby gave me some old school courage, and I got up to continue the search for Hamm.

There he was, standing between what seemed like thirty current and former hockey players. Without even thinking, I cracked my knuckles, thinking I would have to fight to get to him-and I was ready. But it seemed like he was being pulled away by someone, towards the door, so I backtracked. Fans were taking pictures. Part of being a movie star is telling a story to your friend in fifty different parts because you keep being interrupted.

I took my chance, stepped forward, and simply said, "Hey Jon, I'm Buffa." Without even missing a beat, he smiled and said, "Hey man!!" Right off the bat, I could tell his beard was better than mine and I would have to do something to my ungodly mane. But he was gracious and cool. I explained to him the text that Brad sent me and mentioned Game Time, and Hamm said, "That's a great paper and website." In order to clear the elephant in the room, I mentioned the relation and Hamm struck it quick. "Yes sir. If you are a Buffa from St. Louis, then we are related." A picture was snapped and that was that.

Dan Buffa/KSDK

Hamm was swept away. When movie stars are taken out of an establishment, it's like they picked up the phone in "The Matrix" and simply disappear. But I had done what I came to do. Meet Hamm, get a picture, and find an answer. While it may never be confirmed, I could be related to one of my favorite actors.

Sometimes, a film critic has to put their guard down and forget about being press. There wasn't a movie screening that night. I didn't have to tell him that I wanted more time with his character from "Baby Driver" to congratulate him on running over Kevin Spacey in that movie. I didn't have to tell him that I wish Draper wasn't dragged through the gutter in the final episodes of the AMC hit series. It was just a celebration of great hockey and the timing was right.

Why not tell this story earlier? I can't say. Some things simply have to wait until the Governor tells you to stay inside, I guess.

I'll never forget the Blues winning the Cup. Those few weeks will always stand out as luminous knights in my sports life. But meeting Jon Hamm sure gets up there too.

