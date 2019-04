ST. LOUIS – Two of hip-hop and R&B’s most legendary artists are coming to St. Louis this summer.

Mary J. Blige and Nas will be touring together for the first time ever across the country. They’ll bring a stacked setlist of songs spanning both of their careers.

The two will stop in St. Louis on July 31 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale April 19, click here for more information