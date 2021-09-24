Mick Jagger shares 'Gateway Arch photo' ahead of Sunday Rolling Stones concert

The Rolling Stones are kicking off the continuation of the "No Filter" tour in the Lou

ST. LOUIS — The Rolling Stones are set to take the stage in St. Louis Sunday, and Mick Jagger announced his arrival as everyone does Friday.

Mick Jagger's take on the obligatory "Arch picture" shows Jagger with his arms outstretched near the south leg of the Arch.

The photo was taken in broad daylight and posted early Friday morning, indicating Jagger arrived in town on Thursday or earlier.

The Stones are performing at the Dome Sunday night. They head to a dozen other cities following St. Louis.

The Rolling Stones started the "No Filter" Tour in 2019 and rescheduled tour dates because of the pandemic. The St. Louis concert is the first reunion of the band since the pandemic, and since the death of drummer Charlie Watts.

Watts was not scheduled to tour with the Rolling Stones in 2021 due to his health. Steve Jones is filling in as drummer for the tour.

The Rolling Stones Instagram account posted a video Friday featuring Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood asking fans to respect local vaccination, testing and masking rules. They shared they each had received COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Dome is requiring concertgoers to wear a face mask at all times, except if eating or drinking while seated. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests are not required.

Tickets from rescheduled concerts will be honored. New tickets were still available for purchase as of Friday morning.

The Rolling Stones have been making hits since 1962. Lead singer Sir Michael Jagger is 78 years old. Guitarist Richards is 77 years old.

