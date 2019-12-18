ST. LOUIS — Missouri’s favorite holiday movie this year is a definitely a classic.

“Home Alone" was the state’s most searched for holiday film, according to howtowatch.com.

Illinois’ favorite was “Gremlins.”

America’s top three favorite holiday movies were “Home Alone,” “Die Hard” and “Gremlins.”

In the west and southwest, the top movie was “The Nightmare Before Christmas" for Arizona, Nevada, California and New Mexico.

Some holiday movies were scattered across the nation with Hawaii and Vermont both loving “Elf,” while those in Alaska and Delaware went for “White Christmas.”

Howtowatch.com made a list of the top 25 most popular holiday films by cross-referencing multiple ‘best of’ film lists.

Then they analyzed those 25 films using Google Trends data to find out which films people in each state showed the most interest in over the year.

Click here to view the full list.

