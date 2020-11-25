Nelly announces 'Country Grammar' documentary

In the video announcing the documentary, Nelly talks about the start of his career and the story behind the album

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis native and rapper Nelly made a big announcement on his Facebook page this week.

With the caption “breaking news” in all caps, Nelly posted a video announcing a new documentary “Country Grammar” is coming soon.

The 31-second video features clips from the music video of his hit song "Country Grammar." In the video, Nelly talks about the start of his career and the story behind the album.

“The best time in your life is the come-up because everything is new and you appreciate it, you ain’t got nothing to lose,” he said in the video.