Nelly is joining 'Dancing with the Stars'

Nelly said he's up for the challenge despite it being "different energy" than he’s used to

ST. LOUIS — The celebrity cast for this season of “Dancing with the Stars” has been announced and one of the cast members is familiar to the Lou.

The full list of celebrities and professional dancers was announced on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday. The cast includes several well-known celebs including St. Louis native and rapper Nelly.

Nelly told Good Morning America that he is up for the challenge despite it being “different energy” than he’s used to.

"I'm a Scorpio, I feel like I can do anything," he told Good Morning America. "This is going to be my biggest test yet, but I'm up for it."

Another notable name to make the cast this season is Carole Baskin from the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King.”

Celebrities participating in the upcoming season:

Head coach Monica Aldama (CHEER)

Animal activist Carole Baskin (Tiger King)

Kaitlyn Bristowe (The Bachelor, The Bachelorette)

Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis

TV and film actress Anne Heche

Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson

Actress Justina Machado (One Day at a Time)

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean

Emmy Award-winning host of "The Real" Jeannie Mai

TV and film actor Jesse Metcalfe

GRAMMY-winning rapper Nelly

TV host Nev Schulman (Catfish)

NBA superstar Charles Oakley (The Last Dance)

Actress Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)

Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir

Professional dancers:

Brandon Armstrong

Alan Bersten

Sharna Burgess

Cheryl Burke

Artem Chigvintsev

Val Chmerkovskiy

Sasha Farber

Jenna Johnson

Daniella Karagach

Keo Motsepe

Peta Murgatroyd

Pasha Pashkov

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater

Britt Stewart

The new season premieres on ABC on Sept. 14.