Nelly is joining 'Dancing with the Stars'

ST. LOUIS — The celebrity cast for this season of “Dancing with the Stars” has been announced and one of the cast members is familiar to the Lou.
The full list of celebrities and professional dancers was announced on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday. The cast includes several well-known celebs including St. Louis native and rapper Nelly.
Nelly told Good Morning America that he is up for the challenge despite it being “different energy” than he’s used to.
"I'm a Scorpio, I feel like I can do anything," he told Good Morning America. "This is going to be my biggest test yet, but I'm up for it."
Another notable name to make the cast this season is Carole Baskin from the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King.”
Celebrities participating in the upcoming season:
- Head coach Monica Aldama (CHEER)
- Animal activist Carole Baskin (Tiger King)
- Kaitlyn Bristowe (The Bachelor, The Bachelorette)
- Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis
- TV and film actress Anne Heche
- Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson
- Actress Justina Machado (One Day at a Time)
- Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean
- Emmy Award-winning host of "The Real" Jeannie Mai
- TV and film actor Jesse Metcalfe
- GRAMMY-winning rapper Nelly
- TV host Nev Schulman (Catfish)
- NBA superstar Charles Oakley (The Last Dance)
- Actress Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)
- Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir
Professional dancers:
- Brandon Armstrong
- Alan Bersten
- Sharna Burgess
- Cheryl Burke
- Artem Chigvintsev
- Val Chmerkovskiy
- Sasha Farber
- Jenna Johnson
- Daniella Karagach
- Keo Motsepe
- Peta Murgatroyd
- Pasha Pashkov
- Gleb Savchenko
- Emma Slater
- Britt Stewart
The new season premieres on ABC on Sept. 14.