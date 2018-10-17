"With fighting, because of the purity of it, everything becomes so clear. So simple. You never think about politics. It's a real brotherhood. It gives you hope."

Fighters get a bad rap in this modern world. Outsiders who don't understand how important the sport is to their country and culture dismiss the idea of hand to hand combat as grotesque and unnecessary. These people are short-sighted and painfully wrong. They also need to watch Netflix's Fightworld to become educated on the different martial arts found around the world and how they are changing-and saving-lives every single day. I prescribe these people one five hour dose of Frank Grillo and a group of inspiring individuals to get their heads straight.

Fightworld spans the globe in five episodes, starting at Mexico and heading to Myanmar, Thailand, Senegal, and finishing in Israel. In each stop, the style of fighting in that particular country isn't just put on display, but broken down and investigated in detail. Grillo, an actor and longtime fighting enthusiast, takes you into the gyms and homes of these warriors, telling their story and blending it into a format that anyone can understand, appreciate, and love.

In Mexico, Grillo interviews a reformed mother who sought out boxing to escape the violence and uncertainty of the streets. In climbing into a ring, this woman found clarity of mind and righted her course. Some would be horrified at the sight of a young mother throwing punches at another woman to escape a horrible fate, but for some people, that is the only way. Grillo also interviews legendary Mexico fighters such as Julio Cesar Chavez, who didn't lose a fight until he had won 90 of them.

In Mexico, boxers don't jab and run, yet constantly move forward and trade heavy blows. Think of Juan Manuel Marquez, Oscar De La Hoya, and the current champion, Canelo Alvarez. It's not just the fighters who are legends of the sport, because trainers like Nacho Beristain have made their mark over decades of work with hundreds of fighters. Seeing Grillo work with Beristain is a thrill not only for the audience, but for the actor as well.

That's the key thing about Fightworld. Grillo is a kid in a candy store, smiling endlessly and hugging nonstop. This isn't a stonefaced actor being dropped off in a helicopter to hang out for a few hours. This is a charismatic individual who happens to be an athlete and wants to learn as much as he can. Endlessly interested, Grillo spent days, sometimes a week or two, in these places, making friends and enlarging his family while gaining a newfound appreciation for the fight culture. There's a real dedication that becomes infectious with the viewer. You feel his energy and want to learn more.

Grillo finds Muay Thai, aka art of the eight limbs, in Thailand. A martial art where the fighter's biggest strengths can be his knees as well as the fists may seem like a brutal sport, but when shown in its full array here, the beauty of it emerges quickly. As is the case with every episode, Grillo immerses himself with a couple of fighters as they train and prepare for a huge match. He makes an easy connection with a fighter who has already registered 200 fights before the age of 20, but it's when he connects with a 30-year-old who rose through the sport unconventionally that Grillo becomes truly attached.

The series truly picks up in Myanmar in Southeast Asia, where Grillo is taught the art of the nine limbs, the additional one being the head. You got that right. Imagine fighting a guy who can spin around and hit you with an elbow, and then drop you with a headbutt. While the martial art is amazingly brutal in its scope, the real focus here is the poverty aspect that afflicts the village kids who train all day and don't find enough food at night. "These kids found each other for this," Grillo explains as he shows you a group of teenage boys kicking hardened poles and hitting an old rusty bag. One look at a kid who couldn't be older than 16 with a completely swollen face just sitting off the side waiting for wounds to heal from a recent fight tells you everything you need to know about fighters in Burma.

Grillo puts the struggles of these kids into perspective, talking about the high-priced gloves he wears at his gym in Los Angeles and having food at his beckoning call whenever he trains. It's a different world over in Burma, and it's harsh.

In Fightworld, the visuals are as vital as the words spoken. Your eyes download and process images faster than your mind can register a thought, and this show is no different. Thanks to outstanding guidance from Director Padraic McKinley (who worked with Grillo on DirecTV's Kingdom) and Director of Photography Ryley Brown among others, the viewer is thrust into the world in blunt fashion. This full-bodied experience helps connect you emotionally with the stories. Matthew Woolley's editing keeps the episodes tightly packed and lacking a dull moment.

According to Dino Georgopoulos, the Digital Imaging Technician and still photographer on the show, the crew used RED cameras with an anamorphic lenses to achieve the breathtaking shots. This is Grade A cinematography that enhances the imagery every single shot. The camera work from Thomas LaBanca, David Parson, and David Anglin was also phenomenal. The sound mixing and recording from Kamal Humphrey, Sam Young, and Edgardo Doumerc blends succinctly with Tyler Bates' score to create a cinematic feel to the action. Technically, this show is top notch.

It doesn't get more tragic and emotional than the Senegal episode, where a riot at a coliseum postpones a huge fight between two of the country's biggest fighters and takes the lives of eight people while Grillo and company were filming there. When I say big, I mean extremely large individuals wrestling with the ability to throw punches during the fight. When I say emotional, it's no joke. Grillo summed it perfectly, noting that whenever an act of random violence takes lives, our mortality is instantly thrown into question. "You never know when you are going to walk in somewhere, and not walk out." In these areas of the world, fighting is a refuge from constant tragedy and despair.

My favorite episode was easily Israel, an area where there are no rings, points, decisions, or crowds for fights. This is where Fightworld became a visceral-as well as informative-pleasure to behold. Here, soldiers and civilians learn the deadly martial art called Krav Maga. The military self-defense and fighting system is taught by a number of instructors, two of which form a bond with Grillo. In one of the most uncomfortable yet effective scenes, an officer named Eitan shows the actor the various ways to disarm and kill an attacker.

Seeing Grillo bent down, twisted, and surprised by the ferocity of the practice is something fans of the actor aren't used to. You, like Grillo, are taken aback by what these people learn and do in order to survive. Afterwards, Eitan explains how in Israel, one's religion or race doesn't carry an ounce of weight when it comes to how they are judged. In Israel, there's a freedom and judgment-free zone that simply doesn't exist in places like the United States and Iran.

Like the rest of the episodes, though, the real pleasure is when Grillo goes to Eitan's home and meets, and has dinner with, his family and truly connects. Seeing the two men raise a glass, smile, and share their personal vendettas is a humbling sight. At the end of the day, this isn't just a show about fighting and blood, but a series about love, culture, celebration, and family bleed their way into a fighter's soul and form who he or she is. This is a deep dive into five proud traditions that shouldn't leave your mind for days.

McKinley's knack for letting the camera follow Grillo around and find its own perch works well for the intimate scenes, whether it's a conversation or Grillo sparring and training. Make no mistake, if you are simply watching this show to see Grillo hit stuff and be hit, you are in luck. There's a lot of that.

I came here for something else though. Something different. What I learned was how people treat fighting as a badge of honor and a shield to the world that may beat them down with hatred. Instead of giving into the hate, these people found a way to love each other more by fighting each other in a civilized and spiritual way.

It all comes down to survival. Throughout the series, Grillo mentions his three sons and wife back home, talking about a need to protect them...and survive. Everybody he meets and befriends talks about surviving and living a good life. That's the main idea of Fightworld: finding a better life for yourself through the art of an unconventional method of fighting.

Fightworld teaches you that there's more than meets the eye with fighters. How the simple and the complex both live in this way of life. There isn't just a match and a winner; there's dance and celebration. There isn't just two men and a ring; there's an entire country of good people struggling to prevail over a constant evil. There isn't just blood and sweat, yet a heart and soul in what these people do. This series shines a light on the beautiful and indelible unity of fight culture in a way no series or movie has done before. You gain an appreciation and understanding for why they do what they do.

"Everybody bleeds the same. Everybody sweats the same. There is no actual difference between human beings. Everyone who fights has a reason why, and in the end, most reasons are the same."

Due to Grillo's infectious desire to learn and the skillful technical work from the crew, along with Bates' powerful score, this show will get your attention and more than likely...hold onto it. You'll go in not knowing how much you want it, but leave needing more of these stories. In the end, it may even come back to you.

In a Q&A hosted by Grillo fanatic, Daphne D., on Instagram over the weekend, McKinley was asked if filming made him want to learn a fighting sport. The director's answer was profound. "Let me ask you this: if you had never thrown a punch in your life and you saw someone push your mom, what would you do. We'd all do the same and that's what connects us."

