The show must go on.

One of the oldest sayings in show business became paramount during the turbulent weeks ahead of the Academy Awards broadcast on Sunday night on ABC at the Kodiak Theater in Los Angeles.

Without a host, many assumed the night would be a travesty.Many thought going without one individual host to navigate the proceedings would result in disaster.

IT WON'T WORK, cried the experts. I was cool with it. Why not make the movies the focus for once?! Who needs politically-laced monologues dulling down the night where film is celebrated? No solo host? Fuggedaboutit!

What took place was the best show in a decade. Maybe longer. Yes, they were even better than Ellen DeGeneres.

Coming in a crisp three hours and twenty minutes, the show never slowed down, lost pace, or made you sleepy. The multiple personalities handling the awards presentations gave the night good flow, and the crowd enjoyed the energy.

The only show-stopping moment was between two performers on a stage. There were first time winners, surprises, and one jaw-dropping upset. Here are five reasons the Oscars worked so well this year.

5) Black Panther and Marvel breaks through!

Marvel had knocked down every barrier thrown in its path since Iron Man opened the flood gates over a decade ago. All except for the Oscars.

For the first time, a Marvel film was nominated for Best Picture. While it didn't take home the big award, first time winners for Production Design and Costume Design did win, and so did Ludwig Goransson for the score.

These are second rate visual effects honors, but legitimate wins in categories flooded by The Favourite. Call it a beginning or whatever, but Netflix and Marvel are edging their way into the conversation more and more every year.

4) No Host ... no problem.

Once again, the fact that the show commenced with Adam Lambert and Queen rocking out to two classics and a wonderful 90 second 2018 movie montage was far better than a halfwit host boring the crowd with lame jokes written about funny stuff that happened two weeks ago.

Things went so well that I actually found Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler funny.

The former doing her best Lady Gaga impersonation was hilarious. Proof that the right serving of a talent can work exquisitely. I'll go on record that if they can't get Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson next year, go without a host again.

As a producer for the show admitted afterwards, the lack of a host gave presenters more time to work their magic. Melissa McCarthy and Brian Tyree Henry coming out in funny costumes was a big hit.

3) SPIKE LEE!

For the first time in his illustrious career, Lee won an Oscar.

He took home the gold for co-writing his 2018 hit film, BlacKkKlansman. In the only politically-charged moment of the night, Lee didn't waste his spotlight in going after the current administration.

I didn't mind the outrage. When you win an award that took nearly 30 years to arrive, your words can go down any street. It wasn't a host spouting for no reason. There's a reasonable venom behind Lee's words that carried throughout the night.

Heck, Donald Trump responded on Monday. That's when you know something struck a chord. I didn't put Lee's film in my top 3, but it was in my top 10. A very good film that hit the mark.

Honest confession: My favorite Spike Lee film is 25th Hour.

2) Olivia Colman upsets Glenn Close

Going into the awards show, there were a few certainties outside of death and taxes. Close winning the Best Actress award for The Wife was one of them.

Instead, when the envelope was opened, The Favourite star took home the trophy. After 96 projects, most of them on television, Colman upset the presumed Queen.

She took the stage and spoke like someone who had crashed a wedding, dishing out honest banter that bordered on surreal whimsically constructed pride. Like fellow nominee Sam Elliott, a long career put in for a big moment. Colman got her moment on Sunday, and while I didn't love the movie, I appreciated the surprise moment and story.

1) Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper steal the show

There was one thing I needed to see at this year's show, and that was the majestic duo from A Star Is Born take the stage ... and own it.

A little over midway into Sunday's event, Cooper and Gaga took each other's hand, got out of their seat, took to the stage, and delivered the best three minutes of the show. Singing their world-renowned hit song, The Shallow, while gazing into each other's eyes, the two took audiences across the world right back to that pivotal moment in the film; the scene where Jackson Maine (Cooper) and Ally (Gaga) fell in love on stage.

It was a show-stopping tune, and according to one longtime insider, the only time the performers for a song got a standing ovation right after their performance and again when they returned to their seats.

Everything about it was right. The choreography, which Cooper and Gaga had a major hand in. Cooper's voice was strong, the product of years of practice that led to an Oscar-nominated performance. Gaga, emotionally-powered as usual, going for broke and committing to the moment. The lovely restraint. All of it led to a visually sweeping number that ended with the two looking right into each other's souls. While they aren't a couple in real life, Cooper and Gaga convinced us they are in some world on Sunday night.

For the people who loudly proclaimed they weren't watching, it's your loss.

The show was crisp, moved like a jackal, and rarely hit a dull moment. That's more than I can say for recent shows, which tried too hard or fizzled quick. No one was yearning for Seth McFarlane or Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday night.

In the end, the Super Bowl for movies didn't need a guide. All it needed was the magic of creators at the helm. People like Best Director and Cinematography winner Alfonso Cuaron, whose Roma also took home Best Foreign Language Film. He wasn't rushed up there in giving his speech. No one was rushed. The ones who weren't prepared and cried too much got played off the stage. Others took advantage of the extra time.

As far as Green Book winning Best Picture, I wasn't surprised at all. It was the people's choice. An extremely well-acted glass of Kool Aid. One could argue popular vote, but isn't that what the movies are made for? Popularity. Striking a chord. Connecting.

I really enjoyed Green Book, and Peter Farrelly gave a strong speech about racial divide. Was it the best film of the year? No. Was it the best of the films nominated? No. Was I outraged that it won? No. If you want to go with historical perspective and pure creativity, it would have gone to A Star Is Born or Black Panther. Let it be. Move on.

Here's the takeaway from the show: no one will remember who won Best Picture at the 91st Oscars in 20-30 years anyway. They will remember Cooper and Gaga. Hang your hat on that.

The ratings were up. The no host tactic worked. Do it again next year. Make the movies the focus, and you can't go wrong.