It's that time of the year again, folks. The Super Bowl of the movie world is upon us.

On Sunday night in Hollywood, the best of the best will be crowned, taking home statues and memories that should last a lifetime. Expectations will be created while the unexpected will lurk around the corner with each prize being handed out.

If I had to give a quick take on the year of film in 2018, I'll admit the overall quality wasn't as strong as 2017, but the ambition was there in spades.

This was a year where I could definitively tell you that A Star Is Born was the best I saw without a second of hesitation. Some films and their makers were overlooked, and I will detail those omissions here as well.

Now, without further delay, let's get cracking. I know you are dying to fill out the Live Action Short and Documentary Short category on your ballot.

Here is the full list of nominations, and here are my picks.

BEST PICTURE

Will Win: Green Book

Should Win: A Star Is Born

Should Have Been Nominated: If Beale Street Could Talk

My Take: Bradley Cooper's film was tremendous in every way, detailing the ascent of one artist while failing to flinch an eye in the descent of another, showing what true love can-and can not-do for people. However, Peter Farrelly's feel good film is riding high, collecting top awards, and is a very easy film to love. Facts straight or not, people must remember it's a movie and not a documentary. Only other film in the running will be the beautifully done, Roma.

BEST DIRECTOR

Will Win: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Should Win: Adam McKay, Vice

Should Have Been Nominated: Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born, Barry Jenkins for If Beale Street Could Talk.

My Take: Give me a break, Academy. A strong case could be made for Cuaron, who crafted a heartbreaking tale of survival with a no-name cast, but where's the love for Cooper's masterpiece. He took a story many thought they knew, and made it fresh and bold again. Same for Jenkins' film, which covered racial profiling without preaching. Alas, my vote sits with McKay, who took a subject no one wanted to touch, and made a truly hilarious and captivating film. Sentimental pick goes to Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman.

BEST ACTOR

Will Win: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Should Win: Christian Bale, Vice

My Take: You can't go wrong with anyone here, especially Rami Malek and Cooper, but if there was a true powerhouse performance, it was Bale. What did he have to go off of with Dick Cheney? I mean, Batman played the Vice President, disappearing under layers of makeup and latex. Amazing.

BEST ACTRESS

Will Win: Glenn Close, The Wife

Should Win: Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

My Take: Close is blazing a trail through the awards circuit, and for good reason. Her performance isn't showy, but an attention grabber and the latest reason why there's no school like the old school when it comes to restrained power. I just don't think her work was nearly as good as Gaga, who rewrote her own past with a few caveats to give us Ally Maine. The singing, the heartbreak, and the dressed-down look all played a part. I fell almost as hard for her as Jackson did. Melissa McCarthy makes a strong case for her work as Lee Israel as well.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Will Win: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Should Win: Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Should Have Been Nominated: Steve Carell, Vice

My Take: Ali is having a moment right now, basking in the spotlight of a three year run that has included an Oscar, a Marvel villain, starring in an HBO show, and now a favorite to win again. He was tremendous as Don Shirley, but there were a couple others who were better. Elliott had a handful of scenes and nailed all of them, doing much of it without a boatload of dialogue. You bet there's a sentimental vibe in there too. Richard E. Grant broke your heart as Lee Israel's partner in crime and AIDS victim, whisking together ignorance, debauchery, and dark humor. Carell should have taken Sam Rockwell's spot.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Will, Should Win: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

My Take: It's fun to sit back and think about a time when King was the doting yet politically fiery wife of Will Smith in the late Tony Scott's Enemy of The State. Now, she is collecting Emmy awards and will earn her first Oscar on Sunday as the relentless mother trying to put her daughter's life back together. There are so many powerful moments with King that just ring true.

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Will Win: BlacKkKlansman (Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Wilmott, Spike Lee)

Should Win: A Star Is Born (Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters)

My Take: Outside of the overrated Coen Brothers film, each of these nominees are deserving. Cooper and company's take just has the greatest impact. The film will have legs.

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Will Win: Green Book (Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly)

Should Win: Vice (Adam McKay)

My Take: Without a book or collaboration with the subject, McKay produced a unique, hilarious, and darkly potent take on the guy who kicked out of the legs of the United States. That's true artistry. He should win for the mid-film credits, menu scene, and Shakespearean bedroom banter alone.

BEST EDITING

Will Win: Green Book

Should Win: BlacKkKlansman

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Will Win: Roma

Should Win: A Star Is Born

My Take: Cooper's decision to shoot the concert from the performer's perspective was brilliant, but one can't deny what Cuaron's film did in Mexico.

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Will and Should Win: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

My Take: Thanks for making Spider-Man great again. No offense, Homecoming.

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Will, Should Win: Vice

My Take: Did you see Christian Bale in there at all? That's what I thought.

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Will Win: The Favourite

Should Win: Mary Queen of Scots

BEST SOUND EDITING

Will Win: Bohemian Rhapsody

Should Win: A Quiet Place, which deserved many nominations and not just one.

BEST SOUND MIXING

Will and Should Win: Bohemian Rhapsody for the Live Aid sequence alone

VISUAL EFFECTS

Will Win: Avengers: Infinity War

Should Win: Ready Player One

BEST SONG

Will and Should Win: Shallow, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

My Take: They should have gotten the award in October.

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Will and Should Win: Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Will Win: The Favourite

Should Win: Roma

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Will Win: RBG

Should Win: Free Solo

Should Have Been Nominated: Three Identical Strangers, Won't You Be My Neighbor

My Take: This was the most egregious category for snubs. How can you overlook the amazing Strangers and the powerful Mr. Rodgers doc? Someone dropped the ball.

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Will Win: Roma

Should Win: Capernaum

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

Will and Should Win: Marguerite

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Will and Should Win: Bao

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

Will and Should Win: Black Sheep

That's all the picks that are fit to print, ladies and gents. Before I leave, here's a few extra thoughts:

*Stop fussing about the lack of a solo host. The movies are the real deal here, not a single person delivering politically-laced jokes and boring monologues. Let the work be the spotlight for once..

*Don't rush the winners. It's going to be a long show, so let it ride. They deserve the time up there.

*Watch for the winners, stay for the humanistic reactions of defeat.

*Once again, how did you overlook Bradley Cooper's direction, A Quiet Place, and Won't You Be My Neighbor???!!!!