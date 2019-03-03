Steven Spielberg is the last person I'd expect to see scared by a little streaming device uproar at the Oscars. Okay, a decent amount of success.

At Sunday's Academy Awards, Alfonso Cuaron won Best Director and Best Cinematography for Netflix's Roma, which was also nominated for other major awards such as Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress.

It predictably took home the trophy for Best Foreign Language Film, but the success has made the legendary auteur speak up about the legitimacy of Netflix at the Oscars.

The reign of Roma follows the Oscar nomination for Mary J. Blige in 2017's Mudbound, another Netflix Original. Two years in a row, and the streaming device that used to show up in people's mailboxes is starting a slow yet steady takeover.

Cue the Martin Scorsese film coming out this Christmas.

The Irishman's teaser trailer premiered during the 91st Academy Awards' broadcast, and made waves for the final image that appeared after the "in theaters" part: ON NETFLIX!

A revered Oscar-winning legend like Scorsese gathering up his own band of Beatles (De Niro, Pacino, Pesci, Keitel), and heading to people's homes later this year is the equivalent of Netflix landing a Mike Tyson-type overhand on the movie theater industry.

And guess what? Bring it on.

There's nothing wrong with movies being available on multiple devices including tablets, televisions, and cell phones as well as theaters. Call the new wave of pop culture and technology merging together as the world marches on to its own independent beat. What is so wrong about someone watching a film at home? Movie theater runs holding legitimacy is nearly dead, if not already there.

Spielberg sits next to Scorsese in terms of an esteemed resume, but he should take a cue from his Goodfellas pal and roll with the times instead of rage against the new world order in Hollywood.

Movies are movies, plain and simple.

It shouldn't matter if they appear in a room full of pizza-devouring and soda-sipping friends at an apartment in the Delmar Loop, or at the Tivoli next door. When it comes to awards consideration, the setting shouldn't matter. Sure, watching Avengers: Endgame in a large 300 seat theater in May is the right move, but that doesn't give it special attention come January when award nominations are handed out.

This is about excellence in film; not the particular size of the screen.

Cuaron's Roma was quite the achievement, and seeing it in a theater wasn't a bad idea. The maestro placed the viewer right in the hardened streets and times of Mexico City with a family under siege due to infidelity and a rigged mix of classes slamming together.

For the record, I watched it in a theater and so did many others. When I watched it on Netflix a few weeks later for a second taste, the experience and emotion didn't lose an ounce of authenticity.

Once again, Spielberg has nothing to worry about here, which is why I am surprised by his outrage. Seven of the eight nominated films for Best Picture got exclusive movie theater runs. It wasn't like you had a CBS movie of the week, Amazon Prime Original, and two Netflix Originals next to the commercial releases.

Roma was the lone entry, and I do think the Oscars will give streaming device films an extra hard time, aka a longer look before acceptance.

I also believe in a line being drawn somewhere between what is considered and what is not. As my good friend and wise Cardinals mind John Rabe pointed out today, we don't need the Oscars merging meanings with the Emmy Awards. I don't want the Lifetime Network movie of the week sharing a space with Denis Villeneuve next year. A difference must be struck along the line.

Netflix, however, is in, and for good reason.

The streaming giant has attracted the likes of Scorsese, Cuaron, and Steven Soderbergh in the past year. More filmmakers are coming. You can trust me on that. As Jeremy Rush, who wrote and directed a Netflix Original called Wheelman, once told me, the freedom given on a Netflix production is a unique advantage and tool for a filmmaker.

This train isn't stopping, ladies and gents, so hop on.

That includes you Steven Spielberg. Bring up your opposition at the Academy meeting, and I hope the other board members laugh you out of the room or tell you to eat a snickers. Something to keep an old lion from messing with a fiercely devoted digital world of cinema.

Just ask your pal, Marty. He gets it. If I were Spielberg, I'd get out there and make another film soon to go up against the sure-fire Best Picture nominee at next year's show. It's called The Irishman, and on Christmas Day, Joe Schmo can roll over in his bed and turn it on.

You know what they say about change: it either greets you at the door with a smile or merely switches places, leaving you out in the cold.

I'm on the train. Are you?