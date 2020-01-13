ST. LOUIS — A documentary based on a St. Louis man has been nominated for an Academy Award.

“St. Louis Superman” is based on Bruce Franks Jr. and his journey as a battle rapper, Ferguson activist and state representative in Missouri.

‘Known as Superman to his constituents, he is a political figure the likes of which you've never seen - full of contradictions and deep insights, who has overcome unspeakable loss to become one of the most exciting and unapologetic young leaders in the country. This short verité documentary follows Bruce at a critical juncture in his life, when he is forced to deal with the mental trauma he's been carrying for the nearly 30 years since his 9-year-old brother was shot and killed in front of him, in order to find peace and truly fulfill his destiny as a leader for his community,’ a summary on IMBD reads.

“St. Louis Superman” directors Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan were nominated in the Documentary Short category of the Oscars.

Franks reacted to the news on Twitter by writing, "Aye y'all! I'm Oscar Nominated!"

Here is the full list of nominees in the category:

In the Absence

Learning to skateboard in a warzone (if you’re a girl)

Life overtakes me

St. Louis Superman

Walk run cha-cha

You can watch the trailer for "St. Louis Superman" in the video below.

The Academy Awards will be held Sunday, Feb. 9.

Click here to check out all of the nominees.

