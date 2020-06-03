ST. LOUIS — The pressure is on for Marty and the Byrde family—but mostly Marty—in Season 3 of “Ozark”.

Netflix released the first trailer for the streaming site’s popular show based in the Missouri Ozarks on Thursday. It’s set to debut Friday, March 27.

“You moved here to start over, and it’s been hard. Sometimes, if you don’t move forward, you die,” Wendy Byrde is heard saying at the start of the two-minute trailer.

The season seems to focus on the Byrde family’s ability to keep up with their promises to stakeholders as they swirl deeper into the drug cartel’s world.

The tagline for this season? “They’re all in.”

"They are all in. The Byrdes are back in business and the stakes have never been higher. As tensions mount surrounding their new casino, The Missouri Belle, Marty and Wendy struggle to balance their family's safety with the growing success of their money laundering empire," Netflix’s description reads on the YouTube video for the trailer.

“Ozark” is a dark drama about a financial adviser (Bateman) who moved his family from Chicago to the Lake of the Ozarks, where he has to launder millions of dollars to appease a drug boss.

In its first two seasons, the show and actors were nominated for dozens of awards, including several Emmy, Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe awards. Last year, Garner won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Bateman won the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.

While the show is based in the Missouri Ozarks, it’s actually mostly shot in the Atlanta area because of tax breaks given by the state of Georgia.

