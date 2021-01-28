Active Minds partnership allows Project Wake Up to expand their fight for suicide prevention

Alex Lindley and Danny Kerth lost their dear friend, Ryan, to suicide two weeks before his 21st birthday in 2014. They honor him with this mission.

ST. LOUIS — Great things always start small, like a voice that only gets louder with time, effort, and care. Alex Lindley and Danny Kerth, a pair of St. Louis natives, along with a team of dedicated friends, wanted to honor their late friend, Ryan Joseph Candice.

Ryan was only 20 years old when he took his own life while attending The University of Missouri, Columbia in 2014, something that sent shockwaves through his group of friends and family. The worst thing being that it left people dumbfounded and scrambling for answers to why. There was no playbook on suicide prevention before Ryan's death, but his passing spurred action in his closest friends. So Lindley and Kerth went to get answers, talking to other people and connecting with families who dealt with suicide, aiming to increase awareness about the mental stigmas that take Ryans every day.

Project Wake Up was the answer, and in 2018, the group took a short film they had made during a kickstarter campaign (one that raised $10,000 overnight and $25,000 inside a month) and turned it into a 90 minute documentary entitled, "Wake Up." While the original PSA video was shot using an IPhone, the group brought in the talented filmmaker, Nate Townsend, to shoot the feature-length film. The resulting movie has played in festivals and premiered in cities across the country over the past two years, including a few in St. Louis last year. Critics such as Courtney Howard of Variety raved about its composition and powerful message. My review was equally as positive, recognizing what a small group of friends did to honor their late friend and so many like him.

All of that changes now. In a brand new partnership that should blow the doors off the hinges on this documentary finding the right amount of eyes, Project Wake up has announced a partnership with Active Minds, the nation's leading nonprofit dedicated to mental health awareness, education, and suicide prevention for the young adult population. According to Lindley, through campaigns and outreach, Active Minds reaches over a million people each year. Expect to see "Wake Up" on a screen near you, or possibly your kid sometime soon. The nonprofit will screen the film across the world in colleges, high schools, and work-related programs. Once again, the door is kicked open.

The sweet spot of documentaries is when filmmakers and producers find a light that needs to be turned on. There's a problem that needs to be recognized, producing action and response. All pieces of art, from an article to a finished film, need exposure to find that action. I would say Active Minds coming into the Project Wake Up fold is a big deal for everybody, including the millions of lost souls who need that light turned on.

2020 put a lot of people in the dark, isolating their worlds and redefining their personal value and direction. I think we were all questioned at some point over the past 365 days, some more than others. People like Lindley and Kerth, along with Morgan Domijan, who helped kickstart the operation years ago, are trying to help people. Sometimes, movies are made for fame and fortune. Kerth sure looks good in a suit and could probably rock a great speech at the Oscars with Lindley-but these gentlemen are trying to save lives.

Through Active Minds, that mission got a little easier or at the very least, found a more direct route.

Find out more about Project Wake Up's mission right here.