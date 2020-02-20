ST. LOUIS — Purina gave The Muny $2 million to go toward its Second Century Capital Campaign.

The Muny will use the money for an extensive renovation of The Muny’s West Lawn, which will be renamed the Purina West Lawn.

The Purina West Lawn will be a dynamic, community-focused preshow space where guests will gather for meals, entertainment and recreation, according to a press release.

It will feature a small stage to showcase local talent, art installations, photo opportunities, game areas and landscaping that represents the "intersection of art and nature that defines The Muny."

The Muny’s Second Century Capital Campaign is a fundraising effort that will fund major capital improvements at the theater.

The improvements include a complete rebuild of the stage, the support, maintenance and upkeep of the campus and the building of the theater’s endowment, which supports The Muny’s education and outreach programs.

The goal of the campaign is to “secure a robust and stable future for St. Louis’ landmark theatre,” according to its website.

More Local News