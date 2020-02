ST. LOUIS — Grammy-award winning artists Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire are coming to St. Louis this summer.

Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire will bring the “Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour” to Enterprise Center on July 7.

Santana and his band will highlight songs from both his Supernatural and Woodstock eras as well as newer tracks from his 2019 album “Africa Speaks."

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Click here to purchase tickets.

More St. Louis concerts