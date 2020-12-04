ST. LOUIS — Animals at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station got a visit from the Easter Bunny this year!

The closed aquarium posted a video to its Facebook and Instagram Sunday of some of its 13,000 residents taking part in an Easter egg hunt in their enclosures.

Everyone from otters to fish participated. Even Lord Stanley, the Aquarium's rare blue lobster, got in on the fun.

"We hope you have a fin-tastic day and remember, just keep swimming! 🐠🐰" the aquarium said.

The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is hosting live "QuaranStream" virtual visits on Facebook every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m., featuring real time video from cameras at the habitats set to soothing music.

