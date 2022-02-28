The Chicks to perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

The band known for 1998-2000 country hits "Wide Open Spaces," "Goodbye Earl" and a cover of "Landslide," are coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in June.

ST. LOUIS — The Chicks are coming to St. Louis this summer.

The band, known for country hits like "Cowboy Take Me Away" and a remix of "Daddy Lessons" with Beyoncé, is performing at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on June 14.

Tickets are on sale on March 4 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

Formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, the band's albums "Fly" (1999), "Home" (2002) and "Take the Long Way" (2006) reached No. 1 in the US charts.

The Chicks dropped "Dixie" from their name in 2020 to remove the connection to the Mason-Dixon line and connotations of slavery.

They collaborated with Taylor Swift on her 2019 album, "Lover."