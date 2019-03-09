ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ scariest haunted house will open on Friday the 13th!

‘The Darkness’ will open for the 2019 season on Sept. 13. It’s been rated as America’s best haunted house and it’s opening for its 26th year with a total renovation. A spokesperson said the renovation includes a new ‘Skull Kingdom’ area where visitors come face-to-face with the ‘Army of the Dead’ and the ‘Nun section.’

A spokesperson said it is now ‘longer and more terrifying than ever before!’

The attraction offers multiple haunts in one location, starting with two floors of horror-packed haunted house scenes and featuring Zombie Laser Tag where guests hunt, kill and eradicate "real" zombies. The haunt also includes The Hive live zombie experience; TerrorVisions, filled with insane clowns; and the Horror Party Room with pinball games, an escape room, and a replica electric chair. The Darkness is filled with live monsters and ghouls that interact with the guests throughout their visit.

Guests also can visit the St. Louis Escape rooms next door to ‘The Darkness.’

The Darkness is located at 1525 South 8th Street, St Louis, Missouri 63104 off South Broadway and across from Soulard Market.

