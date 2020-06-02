ST. LOUIS — If you have photos from St. Louis’ historic Gaslight Square, the Muny wants to hear from you!
The Muny is asking for photo submissions to accompany its upcoming production of Smokey Joe’s Café, which is set in Gaslight Square.
Gaslight Square, located at Olive and Boyle, was St. Louis’ hottest entertainment destination from the early 1950s until the mid-1960s, according to Missouri History Museum.
The Muny is looking for photos of St. Louisans enjoying Gaslight Square, taverns, cabaret action shots, performers, restaurants, sidewalk cafes, antique shops, nightlife, streetscape, etc.
If you’d like to make a submission, click here or you can drop off or mail submissions to The Muny #1 Theatre Drive St. Louis, MO 63112.
All photo submissions are due by April 1.
