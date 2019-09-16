ST. LOUIS — The ‘Polar Express’ returns to St. Louis at the end of November!

The magical story of a boy’s search for the meaning of Christmas will come to life when a real train departs from St. Louis Union Station for a ‘round-trip journey to the North Pole.’

It’ll start on Nov. 29 and continues through Dec. 30.

Once onboard, hot chocolate and cookies are served by dancing and singing chefs as passengers read along with the children's book, The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg.

Santa and his helpers greet passengers at the North Pole, board the train, and give each child the first gift of Christmas -- a silver sleigh bell. On the way back to Union Station, chefs lead passengers in singing Christmas carols.

Trains depart St. Louis Union Station at 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., trains also will run at 8:30 p.m. on selected dates.

Seating classes have changed from previous years. This year four different classes of seating are offered:

Coach Family: Seating facing each other, beginning at $35 on select days.

Coach: Forward facing seating, beginning at $40.

Deluxe: Seats facing each other with a commemorative Polar Express Mug starting at $55.

First Class: Table Top Seating sold in groups of four with a commemorative Polar Express mug, starting at $60.

For more information, click here

