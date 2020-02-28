ST. LOUIS — There are some ideas that shouldn't be kept in a box.

Adam G. Simon, a screenwriter whose credits include Netflix's "Point Blank" and "Man Down," dished a killer idea for a solo film about "The Punisher" to ComicBook.com this week. Apparently, before Netflix launched Jon Bernthal in their own Marvel series, Simon gave them an idea that could seamlessly fit him into the future MCU.

Here's a chunk of what Simon told Nick Floyd: "You got to let this thing live in R-Rated territory and it has to have the same grit and unapologetic boldness of Logan. In my take, we find Frank Castle as we left him at the end of the series, only now completely aware of the threat that superheroes and villains pose to mankind. So, Frank Castle has to go gunning for the person who he feels is responsible for the innumerable civilian casualties. The one who started it all by organizing these weapons of mass destruction to come together. Nick Fury."

"Logan" worked so well because it was everything you loved about Wolverine stripped down to its bold, bare essence. James Mangold captured that perfectly. Simon wants to take that element and mix it with "3:10 to Yuma" and "Leon: The Professional," giving the movie world a proper version of Frank Castle. Are you excited yet?

What's a proper version exactly? One that is not overly complicated and confined into a 13 episode series. Simon liked the Netflix series a lot, but admitted that it weighed Bernthal down in a way that didn't allow him to fully capture Castle. A movie could clean that right up. If Marvel wants to do Castle right and introduce him into their new universe, make sure it's R-rated and has Bernthal. If you try to squeeze in a PG-13 version of Frank Castle, that's like going to steakhouse and being served a plate full of veggies and a lean, overcooked sirloin steak instead of the promised porterhouse.

Simon had another idea. Bring in "Point Blank" director, Joe Lynch, to direct the feature film. The two produced a wicked cool on the set of their Netflix film, giving the Frank Grillo-Anthony Mackie starring vehicle an easy to like vibe that wasn't too heavy or ultra-light. Those two guys happen to be MCU vets, and Simon wants to involve Mackie's Falcon in some way-as well as Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier.

You could easily see this taking place. Get the Marvel heroes and anti-heroes who don't have superpowers, yet are still judge, jury, and executioner. Throw in Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye to the group of justice servers, especially since he's joked in the "Avengers" films about being out of place and out of touch with the rest of the group. Going lean and mean with the material will pull in the crowd who feels alienated by all the magic hammers, super serums, and metal suits. Frank Castle has his weapons, fists, and rage to fight people with.

Simon is a big fan of Bernthal, and let's face it, who isn't? The New York native is brutally authentic in every turn, mostly supporting. But when he got the chance to lead up a film like the indie gem, "Sweet Virginia," he showed the required chops to lead a feature film. He's the guy you see in the film and want more of by the time the credits roll. Take "Wind River" with Renner for example. Bernthal had a very small part, but left a dent in your soul by the end. He's the only Frank Castle out there with few apologies to Dolph Lundgren, Thomas Jane, and Ray Stevenson.

If I were Marvel, and you wanted to take a true chance with your post-"Endgame" rebirth, insert an R-rated Punisher into the fray. Think of it as a big dish. You get a meaty centerpiece like Bernthal, stabilizing the entire plate. You bring the band back together in Simon, Lynch, and Mackie to round out the meal. Samuel L. Jackson is in about every other movie these days, so he is game for it. It'll be rightfully low-budget, just like its war-torn protagonist. Do it right, Kevin Feige. Don't serve Castle a half-measure.

If Marvel had any common sense, they'd take Simon's idea and run with it.

In the mean time, you can catch Simon's words on the re-imagining of "The Raid" coming up, "Zeno." Joe Carnahan and Frank Grillo are directing and starring, respectfully. And just in case you needed clarity or a reminder, IT'S SIMON THAT WROTE THE SCRIPT.

You should follow Adam on Twitter too. The man is a daily pleasure with his hot takes on Hollywood, politics, upcoming films, and even a song for critics from New York. I interviewed him last year, and is a name one should keep an eye on as the movie world continues to spin.

Some ideas are good. Others are bad. A few are great. Adam G. Simon's idea for "The Punisher" is something else. Let's hope Marvel revisits this idea as they recreate their new pool of heroes, villains, and the powerful ones in between.

