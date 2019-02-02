Three bald guys have a problem and decide to punch it out.

You could dish me that description of this summer's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, and I'd be happy.

The two Fast & Furious exports, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw, are forced to team up when a genetically enhanced bad guy named Britton (Idris Elba) makes some noise.

What we have here is a failure to NOT ENTERTAIN come August 12th.

Minus the rest of the F&F crew, Johnson and Statham own the screen here in this two minute-plus teaser that will play in some form during Sunday's Super Bowl. If you caught last year's Fate of The Furious, you'll notice that the best part of the movie were the interactions between these two bald tough guys with a sense of humor.

Every time they were on screen shooting one liners and chirping each other, the movie was electric. Then, they disappeared, and the regular action saga took over.

Brought into the franchise as heels for Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto, Johnson and Statham ended up rising up above the star and becoming the real scene stealers.

The films were running on empty until Johnson showed up ready to eat his meat and veggies along with throwing Toretto through a window.

Larger-than-life films require similarly sized personalities, and these two produce that in spades.

Seeing them tease each other, taunt one another, and battle each other as much as Elba's Britton is going to be a throwback to the action films of the 1980's with a super-sized injection of testosterone-fueled energy attached.

Elba is a great choice for a bad guy.

The Hackney native gets to embrace the edgy personality traits that have filtered all of his roles, playing a guy who is given special powers and does what all villains do, and that's blow stuff up, thwart good guys, and dish out juicy one liners like, "three of these will kill you."

Statham, who entered as Furious 7's big bad and transitioned into a reluctant anti-hero in the eighth entry, looks as confident as ever. A bit where he fakes out a jump out of a building, taking an elevator instead, is hilarious. He has a witty humor touch that played well in Paul Feig's Spy, and thrives here.

Johnson is on a mad hot streak right now, igniting anything he touches into a wild batch of entertainment.

He's the action/comedy star that Hollywood needs and probably doesn't deserve. He doesn't need a costume, comic book origins, or the necessary lost parents issues to be magnetic on screen. All of it is natural.

When he tells Statham in the trailer that he's technically saved the world four times, one could say he's saved Hollywood from boredom the past four years. Thanks, Rock.

For good measure, lovely ladies such as Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible-Fallout) and Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver) are here to balance out the manly testosterone.

John Wick mastermind David Leitch is directing, and he has adopted the maniac action and humor of his Deadpool film for Hobbs and Shaw. Everything looks kinetic, insane, and out of this world ... as it should be.

Remember, this is a summer double cheeseburger served with a bottle of tequila and finished off with a hot cup of spiked English tea. Welcome it with open arms.

If you loved The Fast & Furious films, you'll devour this like a plate of wings.

If you didn't care for those films, no worries. This may be better than most of them.

Now, if you would excuse me, I'm going to watch the preview again.