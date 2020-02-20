ST. LOUIS — Singer-songwriter The Weeknd is coming to St. Louis this summer.

He is bringing his “The After Hours Tour” to Enterprise Center on Aug. 25.

The Weeknd is known for songs like “Starboy,” “Can’t Feel My Face” and “The Hills.”

The After Hours Tour will showcase state-of-the-art production and one of the most innovative stage designs to date, according to the press release.

Tickets for the show go on sale Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. Each ticket purchased online comes with one CD of the After Hours album.

