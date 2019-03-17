PHOENIX — Here, Khaleesi, Khaleesi!

The popular HBO show Game of Thrones has captivated a national audience and, apparently, is a huge source of inspiration when it comes to naming furry family members.

Embrace Pet Insurance compiled data from quotations to find which Game of Thrones characters inspired the most pet names.

Arya came out on top with the most pets named after her. That name is followed by Khaleesi and Drogo.

The insurer says Arya and Khaleesi are popular among both dogs and cats, while Drogo is more commonly reserved just for doggos, especially Rottweilers. Lots of German shepherds and huskies share the name Arya and golden retrievers, Great Danes, huskies, Labrador retrievers, pitbulls and French bulldogs found Khaleesi more of a fit.

Jon Snow didn't make the overall list but it did when looking at just cat names.

According to Embrace Pet Insurance, the research revealed no shortage of Game of Thrones puns, including Tywin Puggister, Arya Bark, and Jorah Meowmont.

Embrace Pet Insurance says Stephanie Cook, of Gilbert, Ariz., named her German shepherd service dog after Arya.

“Arya was the runt of the litter. Though she was small in size, she had been full of spunk since the beginning," Cook said. "And in true Arya fashion, she was the youngest dog to ever graduate from the service dog program and was fully certified at six months."

Most popular Game of Thrones Pet Names

1. Arya

2. Khaleesi

3. Drogo

4. Tyrion

5. Sansa

6. Gilly

7. Daenerys

8. Cersei

9. Hodor

10. Rhaegar