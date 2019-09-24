ST. LOUIS — The Pearsons are back!

‘This Is Us’ season 4 premieres on NBC at 8 p.m. on Sept. 24.

The popular drama on NBC stars St. Louis native Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and Milo Ventimiglia. The new season is supposed to be very ‘unexpected’ and there will be something ‘disruptive.’

‘This Is Us’ will give you all the feels. It chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids, Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day.

New cast members:

Asante Blackk

Marsha Stephanie Blake

Omar Epps

Bahara Golestani

Jennifer Morrison

Timothy Omundson

M. Night Shyamalan

Julian Silva

Auden Thornton

Nick Wechsler

The series has been renewed through season 6.

How to watch

If you're in the St. Louis area, you can watch on NBC at 8 p.m.

If you have a cable login, you can livestream from NBC.com/live or on the NBC app.

You can also stream if you’re a subscriber on Hulu live, Sling TV, YouTube TV

