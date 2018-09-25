ST. LOUIS – This Is Us fans, rejoice!

The show returns to NBC Tuesday night for its third season.

5 On Your Side chatted with Chrissy Metz (Kate) and Chris Sullivan (Toby) Tuesday morning. Click here to watch.

Apparently, we might need more tissue than usual for tonight’s episode, according to Toby.

Kevin, Kate and Randall will be celebrating their 38th birthdays this season.

“A lot is going on for the big three, sort of veering off in their own ways, discovering a lot about themselves and showing up for themselves, but also looking for answers,” Metz said.

The hit show stars St. Louis native Sterling K. Brown.

SPOILER ALERT – don’t keep reading if you’re not caught up.

In the season two finale, Kate and Toby tied the knot.

Randall gives his toast at the reception, the episode flashes forward to two scenes that seem to take place a year later, and one that takes place further into the future - Kevin is on a plane to Vietnam, holding a picture from Jack's time there and cuddling with Zoey.

The second scene shows Kate with Toby, who's lying under the bed covers in the dark, apparently in a fit of depression, just as his parents warned. She's there, of course, explaining that she spoke with his doctor about adjusting his meds.

Finally, the series takes us to the far future, when Randall and Beth's daughter, Tess, is a social worker, a timeline we first visited in the post-Super Bowl episode.

Is he referring to Deja?

Tune in to 5 On Your Side at 8 p.m. to watch the season three premiere.

USA Today contributed to the season two recap part of this story.

