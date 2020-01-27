ST. LOUIS — Country music star Thomas Rhett is coming to St. Louis this summer for his Center Point Road Tour.
He'll play at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 17 with special guests Cole Swindell and Hardy.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m.
Click here for the full tour list.
