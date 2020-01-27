ST. LOUIS — Country music star Thomas Rhett is coming to St. Louis this summer for his Center Point Road Tour.

He'll play at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 17 with special guests Cole Swindell and Hardy.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m.

Click here for the full tour list.

Hall & Oates coming to St. Louis this summer MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Legendary rock duo Daryl Hall and John Oates will be performing in St. Louis this summer. They announced their 2020 tour via Twitter on Tuesday. They'll be performing at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre July 24 with special guests Squeeze and KT Tunstall.

