MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Brad Paisley’s world tour will stop in St. Louis at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Friday, June 28.

Special guests Chris Lane and Riley Green will also be performing.

Paisley’s St. Louis show will fall in the middle of the tour that starts in Houston in March and ends in October in Dublin, Ireland.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

A 4-pack of lawn or select reserved tickets will be $89 while supplies last.

