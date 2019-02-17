WESTEROS-- The season finale of Game of Thrones is just two months away and Vegas odd-makers have picked a clear favorite to rule the Seven Kingdoms by series-end.
WARNING: SPOILERS BELOW
Vegas thinks it's Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright).
According to OddsShark, Bran not only has the best chance among the characters, Vegas thinks it's more than likely Bran takes the Throne (-150).
At -150 odds, Bran towers over the competition. The next likely character is Jon Snow, a.k.a. Aegon Targaryen (Kit Harrington), at +600.
Bran? Really? I'm appalled at the thinking here. Doesn't Vegas know once you're the Three-Eyed Raven, you're always the Three-Eyed Raven? Bran doesn't have the capacity or desire to be King of the Seven Kingdoms.
Maybe this means Vegas really buys the theory that Bran is the Night King...
Another interesting takeaway from the odds list is Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) being as low as she is. She's below Tyrion, The Night King, her and Jon's (likely) child, Sansa, Jon, and Bran.
It appears that odds-makers are going with the "it's too obvious for Game of Thrones" theory for why she's so low. One of the main plot points of the entire series has been Dany's quest to capture the Throne. So it just seems too obvious for the series to end with her ruling Westeros. That's not Game of Thrones fashion.
Here's the full odds list on OddsShark:
- Bran Stark-150
- Jon Snow+600
- Sansa Stark+800
- Jon and Daenerys’ Child+1000
- The Night King+1000
- Tyrion Lannister+1000
- Daenerys Targaryen+1200
- Gendry+1500
- Arya Stark+1800
- Cersei Lannister+2500
- Samwell Tarly+3300
- Jaime Lannister+4000
- Davos+8000
- Euron Greyjoy+10000
- Varys+10000
- Beric Dondarrion+10000
- Brienne of Tarth+10000
- Bronn+10000
- Daario Naharis+10000
- Euron Greyjoy+10000
- Jaqun H’ghar+10000
- Jorah Mormont+10000
- Melisandre+10000
- Petyr Baelish+10000
- The Hound+10000
- Theon Greyjoy+10000
- Tormund Giantsbane+10000
- Varys+10000
- Yara Greyjoy+10000
- Gilly+15000
- The Mountain+15000
If I were a betting man, I'd put my money on Petyr Baelish at an unlikely +10,000. He's dead, you say? Maybe he's not. There is an incredibly convincing theory that Lord Baelish is still alive.
Here's an explainer video of the theory:
Littlefinger's death was just too lazy of an end to a storyline that was so cleverly constructed over the entire series. If any of the part-time characters were to end up on the Throne at the end of the series, it's definitely Littlefinger.
Valar Morghulis.