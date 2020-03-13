ST. LOUIS — Disclaimer: I'm a Vin Diesel fan.



Ever since he broke onto the movie scene in Steven Spielberg's "Saving Private Ryan" over 20 years ago-playing the soulful Private Caparzo-Diesel has held my attention. He's got a magnetic presence and a gravelly voice that serves his action persona quite well.



But he took chances back then. Spielberg spotted him with his work in a film which Diesel wrote/directed/produced/starred in called "Strays," but the actor mixed in interesting work and unique chances in movies like "Boiler Room" and "Pitch Black." He is widely known for his instrumental work in the "Fast and Furious" film franchise, which currently polished off its ninth entry. Being a star and producer, Diesel used his sway to lure in big names, have a say in location, and generally shape the arc of those guilty pleasure films.



He's the voice of the very popular Groot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and makes a solid F&F film every 2-3 years but outside of that, Diesel doesn't offer much quality in his choices. Let's crank out a few examples, shall we?



2015's "Last Witch Hunter" was made for $90 million and turned a small profit thanks to overseas grosses, but it only made $27 million in the United States and got shredded by critics. Flash forward to 2017, when Diesel teamed up with D.J. Caruso for a sequel to 2001's "xXx" called "xXx: Xander Cage." The film recouped less than half of its $88 million budget, which is simply dismal.



Over the past five years, Diesel has offered the film world five different Marvel films where he utters around three words, and a subpar F&F entry. He's more known these days for oddly inspirational Facebook videos, a new dad-type bod that hasn't caused a change in film wardrobe, and a feud with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.



"Bloodshot" isn't going to help change the tide either. It's a horrendous attempt at adapting a comic book character that probably didn't deserve the cinematic treatment. But Diesel likes to churn out these far-less-than-solid action blasts between his moneymaker franchise. He's truly living his Hollywood career a quarter of a mile at a time, and it's not exactly a good thing.



He's 53 years old in July and not aging as gracefully as other action hero types like "Fast" co-stars Johnson and Jason Statham, who both embrace comedic material amid their tough guy outer layer. Diesel hasn't moved too far away from the overly stoic hero who mumbles his demands and looks awkward. He's playing Dominic Toretto all over again every time in front of the camera.



I wish he'd revert back to his earlier ways and create more intuitive content. He can churn out the "Fast" films and make the money, but use that cash and position of power to influence the more independently scrappy film division of Hollywood.



Can we talk about a four film pattern two decades ago? It began in 1998 with Private Caparzo, continued with more impressive voice work in "The Iron Giant," escalated to bigger things with the stock-swindling suit in "Boiler Room" and the killer with a heart of gold in "Pitch Black." I've always preferred his Richard Riddick to Toretto, because the former allowed the actor to cast that mischievous glare at co-stars. He had fun in those roles.



After those two films came the biggest opportunity of his life in the then-modestly budgeted "The Fast and The Furious," where he bonded quickly and rose to fame with the late Paul Walker. But then he chose a Riddick-inspired sequel over the car racing action adventure series, following that up with the disappointing Xander Cage original. Far too many times, Diesel trips himself up without the help of a co-star heated battle or off-screen drama. He just makes bad choices.



Let's hope better ones are on the horizon. The trailer for the now-delayed "Fast 9" boosted John Cena as Dom's brother and the same kind of ridiculous action set pieces as the last eight films-but I don't expect that film to make a killing next year. It just allows more empty space for Diesel to weigh his options. A period of time that could be pivotal.



Take a supporting part. Beg your way into a Martin Scorsese or Spielberg production. Lower your salary demands and take advantage of the changing filmmaking system by leaning into independently produced thriller. Take another "Pacifier" role, which actually produced laughs and good fun. He has presence and some charisma, but smothers it in that bro-code bravado mystique. There's still time. We just need Diesel to act his age and take wise action at this point.



Find a way out of this stubborn, conceited look and get back to making real movies. I am not saying an Oscar will await him with the next dramatic role, but Diesel does have the chops to act dramatically. He just needs to be bold and take that shot.



If not, duds like "Bloodshot" will continue to roll out into theaters. Diesel's overseas strength will weaken, and he will need that boost. It's best to get moving now.



I was once a big fan of Vin Diesel, but he's fallen on hard, mediocre times. What he needs is a fast and furious-styled career reboot.



Will he do it? Probably not. But let's hope the delay in the release of his next entry from the Golden Goose film operation, as well as the incoming poor box office performance from "Bloodshot" will spring some creative juices loose.



If not, he's done and we'll always have Private Caparzo.

