Review | 'Wake Up: Stories from the Frontlines of Suicide Prevention' is a powerful exploration of the mental health stigma

Deftly directed by Nate Townsend, this documentary about suicide prevention is a powerful portrayal of a raw illness. You can watch it tonight.

ST. LOUIS — "It's been said that suicide is a death like no other. It stands alone."

Those words were spoken by a military veteran who came home and found a world that didn't look so comfortable and welcoming anymore. A world he had to navigate like the one he had just left, full of potential explosions and tragedy. But these potential landmines looked different. They were shape-shifting and punishing at the worst times.

That's post traumatic stress disorder for some. For others, it's flat out depression, anxiety, and a mixture of other mental attack dogs that don't quiet down. I found stories like these last summer when I screened a film called, "Wake Up: Stories from the Frontlines of Suicide Prevention," a documentary that came out of an awareness campaign called, "Project Wake Up: End The Mental Illness Stigma."

Founded by Alex Lindley, with Vice President Danny Kerth and Morgan Domijan involved in creating the campaign as well, the awareness campaign started out as a PSA years ago that ended up raising $10,000 overnight and $25,000 over a matter of months. A small documentary turned into a longer film, including seven stories across the United States. The private screening at the Chase was packed in two theaters, with many of the subjects identified in the film in attendance.

Thursday night, the film will premiere on YouTube as part of a global film festival called We Are One. Presented by Youtube and the Tribeca Film Festival and including 20 different of the world's most prestigious film festivals, "Wake Up" will premiere on Youtube right here for your viewing pleasure. It will be viewable for a week on that same page. The documentary premiering this week features a different cut from the one I saw last year, and I can attest that the additional footage helps the feature make a greater impact.

This all started when Kerth and Lindley lost their dear friend, Ryan Joseph Candice, nearly six years ago as a result of suicide. Ryan was a strapping young man who was close friends with the Project Wake Up group. He was also only 21 years old when he died. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 10-24. That is one of the statistics that hits you right in the gut upon watching this documentary. For Kerth and company, it was personal. They had to do something.

What is discovered in this film are different members of the military dealing with the aftershocks of mental health. One man teaches a class, hoping to help prevent more tragedy by bringing people together to talk about their troubles. As you learn here, sometimes giving a helping hand to a supposedly strong person is the most vital task. It's the strong-looking friends that may be under siege from their own inner demons.

Other parts of the doc explore families dealing with trauma and loss. One of my favorite parts includes a photographer who takes pictures of people dealing with mental illness as a way to cope with her own struggles. Her collage of the faces, some still here and others who are not, is a powerful moment that encapsulates the movement. It's a movement centered around hope and understanding.

If there's one thing the majority of people need to know about mental health before they can stop the stigma, its understanding what it is and where it comes from. They really just need to sit and listen. That's what you'll do here during these 88 minutes. You'll hear from all kinds of people, some relative to your situation and some not, who are fighting this battle every day.

Directed by Nate Townsend and featuring stories that make an impact real quick, "Wake Up" gets its message across with powerful grace and an emotional element that is undeniable.

According to Kerth, the true goal is to get more eyes on the film. That was the goal during last year's private screenings and this week when it's airing on YouTube's channel, the hope is some larger streaming network picks it up. Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, or Paramount Pictures. Getting on one of those platforms is the ticket to spreading this message far and wide.

It's not a message about a crook who stole money or abused his power; "Wake Up" is trying to wrestle down a beast that takes people every day, including 22 veterans. Doing 22 push-ups is great and helps the heart, but seeing this film and telling others about it is the key to the message landing. This is a tenderhearted indie doc that could be instructional for every college and classroom across the country. Something that just needs more eyes. As Courtney Howard of Variety puts it, "this is a compassionate tutorial on suicide prevention."

Kerth and Lindley are relentless and gracious hosts. When I ran into Lindley late last year after my article had posted, he was nothing but thankful. Months later, he hopped into my car for an Uber ride and again, smiled wide and talked about helping people. He's helping strangers mostly, people whom he had no idea of before but instantly thinks of as family. If you are suffering from mental health, Kerth and Lindley are in your corner.

Their film was a part of the Richmond Film Festival earlier this year. They created a Ryan Joseph Candice Memorial Scholarship with the goal of raising $100,000. In March, they were more than halfway towards that goal. They aren't going to stop until the film is watched by everybody.

I'm here to help that mission. After all, mental health needs all the combatants it can handle. Ending the stigma is the mission.

Watch the film this next week. Tell a friend. Write about it. I'll share those words if you tag me on Twitter (@buffa82) or Facebook. Let's help Kerth and Lindley spread some positivity and truth across the world.

Anyone in the world can watch "Wake Up: Stories from the Frontlines of Suicide Prevention" tonight. Anyone. Here's the link to watch. Expect to be moved. Made by good people with grand intentions, this isn't one to skip.

Thanks for reading.