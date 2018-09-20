LOS ANGELES - A St. Louis teenager is taking the internet by storm after 'The Voice' leaked her blind audition.

13 year old Kennedy Holmes from Florissant got all four judges to turn during her first performance in front of the show's judges.

The judges heaped praise on the John Burroughs student with Blake Shelton even calling her, "The best vocalist that has auditioned this year."

Adam Levine went a bit further saying, "You really could become the absolute biggest thing to ever come from this show."

Kennedy also got to live out a dream when judge Jennifer Hudson joined her on stage in an impromptu duet of "I am Changing".

Show Me St. Louis did a story on Kennedy three years ago when she burst onto the St. Louis scene as the ten-year-old star of 'Hairspray' at The Muny.

You can tune in to 'The Voice' Monday night at 7 p.m. to see which coach the young St. Louis superstar chooses.

