ST. LOUIS — There's only one other better thing after a long week of work than a cold beer: a good comedian to make you laugh out loud. What if I told you there was a place on Friday night where you could find both?

Let's talk about The Alpha Brewing Company special event this Friday night. "Alpha King Do It Live," hosted by local comedy maverick Max Pryce, aims to deliver the satisfaction of all kinds to its attendees. The event name gets its inspiration from the classic Bill O'Reilly on-air sound-off about insisting on doing it live. For Pryce, doing comedy live has become a steady mantra in his everyday life.

Pryce, who performs all around town when he's not helping folks find the best breakfast food in town at Southwest Diner, has hosted several events at The Funny Bone in Westport. It was that experience and ability that led Pryce to the new gig at Alpha Brewing Company.

"Eric Perez at Alpha saw how successful the show I produce at The Funny Bone was and had been wanting to put on a monthly comedy show in the event space at their brewery so he asked me to head it up," Pryce said. "I’m really excited about it. This one is on a weekend which is much easier for the average schedule, it’s a lot closer for all my South City people, and the event space there is a very cool, intimate spot with great acoustics."

What can people expect this Friday at eight o'clock in the evening? "People can expect the same high quality they’ve always gotten at my Best of STL Showcase at The Funny Bone: a diverse lineup of comics I can always trust to deliver the laughs," Pryce said. The trusted comics in question this week are Matt Barnes, Angela Smith, and Ronaldo Mercado. Smith is reason alone for me to make the trip because she is a delight not only on stage but on social media. No one will make you laugh harder in 140 characters or less (she doesn't even need the additional 140).

All four comedians featured that night have been finalists in the annual Funniest Person competition over at Helium Comedy Club. You won't be getting some former actor trying to garner laughs on his IMDB page or a half-wit wasting everybody's time. Pryce, along with the three featured comics, will make it worth your while. The admission fee is just $10 with a 1-item minimum once you get inside. I mean, is it possible to go into a brewery and not have one beer? I don't think so, so settle in for the show. The doors are open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8, lasting a couple of hours.

Alpha Brewing Company is located right in the heart of South City at 4310 Fyler Avenue, so don't hesitate to run over there now and grab a ticket at the taproom. These kinds of event sell out fast.

So, this Friday, instead of watching the latest comedian get a Netflix special and cracking open that can of beer that went missing three months ago in your fridge, come on out to Alpha Brewing Company and find your laughs via the live variety. This show is for all the people who can't make it out to Pryce's mid-week show due to work restrictions. The excuse train should come to a stop with this new Alpha comedy show.

If I know Max, he's bound to take care of anyone who gives him their time.

