What time is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and National Dog Show?

Here is the TV lineup for Thanksgiving Day in St. Louis on 5 On Your Side. Don't miss the Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints.

ST. LOUIS — Thanksgiving is here to spend time with family, cook, eat and chill with the television on.

From the Thanksgiving parade to turkey day football, 5 On Your Side is your home for the biggest events.

Here's the schedule for November 25, 2021:

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade time

9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and again at 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Watch the celebration with appearances from Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Kristin Chenoweth and more.

The National Dog Show time

12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The AKC dog show will award "Best in Show" to one dog among 197 breeds.

NFL Football time

7:20 p.m.

The Buffalo Bills take on the New Orleans Saints from the Superdome on NBC.

News from 5 On Your Side

Today in St. Louis - 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

5 On Your Side at 5PM - 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

5 On Your Side at 6PM - 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

5 On Your Side at 10PM - Following the end of NFL football

You can get news from 5 On Your Side on your phone, Roku, Amazon Fire and more.