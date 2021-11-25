What time is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and National Dog Show?

ST. LOUIS — Thanksgiving is here to spend time with family, cook, eat and chill with the television on.
From the Thanksgiving parade to turkey day football, 5 On Your Side is your home for the biggest events.
Here's the schedule for November 25, 2021:
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade time
9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and again at 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Watch the celebration with appearances from Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Kristin Chenoweth and more.
The National Dog Show time
12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
The AKC dog show will award "Best in Show" to one dog among 197 breeds.
NFL Football time
7:20 p.m.
The Buffalo Bills take on the New Orleans Saints from the Superdome on NBC.
News from 5 On Your Side
Today in St. Louis - 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
5 On Your Side at 5PM - 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
5 On Your Side at 6PM - 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
5 On Your Side at 10PM - Following the end of NFL football
