Was Rickie Wershe Jr. (Richie Merritt) a victim of his upbringing and environment, or did he simply make bad life decisions and earn his fate?

Yann Demange's White Boy Rick tells the poignant true tale of the Detroit kid who accomplished many things before the age of 18, very few of which one would be proud of decades later. Demange's take on the story of a kid who became a street hustler, FBI informant, and drug kingpin before the end of innocence keeps you at a distance emotionally initially-before the powerful bond between Rickie and his father, Richie Sr. (Matthew McConaughey), carries the rest of the film.

Make no mistake that the moment we lay eyes on the 14-year-old Rickie in 1984 at a gun show with his dad working over dealers, the knowledge that this kid is headed for the criminal side of the law is all but guaranteed. Father and son working over a guy selling knock-off Kalishnikovs is an electric commencement of the tale, but serves as the precursor of the young man's entrance into a life unsuitable for happy endings.

Before long, Rickie is making gun deals of his own, selling drugs, joining a dangerous street crew that brings him heat with the local and Federal authorities (Jennifer Jason Leigh and Rory Cochrane), and doing his best to remain close to his dad, who is at low level arms dealer at best. Junior's ambition far exceeds his father's dreams-which include opening a video store-and it's that deadly desire that spins the meat of this drama. When you get a taste of the invincible urge at a young age, turning it off gets harder and harder with each wrong turn.

The movie needed a careful approach to the material, and the director makes the right moves, mood wise. Demange wisely treats the camera like a cold and methodical accomplice, layering the visuals with harsh grey color and specs of light in the middle of a cold dead of winter location. The story spans four years, 1984 to 1988, and the action picks back up with the characters exactly where it started, in the brutally cold period of a Michigan winter. One could call it a foreshadowing of events for the characters.

I don't need to give much more on the plot, because it's all in the history books if you shall choose to purvey before the lights go down in the theater. I'd suggest against that, because a true story loses juice if the last page is read before the make-believe begins. Rickie's story and fate should get you talking about nature versus nurture, the Justice system, and how temptation can be a sinister tease. Without telling you much that you didn't already know, The Wershes' tale is a cautionary one that shouldn't get old with this rendition.

Top flight acting helps, and it begins and ends with McConaughey. He's a revelation as a cash-strapped father with big plans yet little idea of how to make a dream come true. He can see all the signs with his son, and yet remains impervious to change. The actor doesn't hide behind layers of makeup or prosthetics, instead slicking his hair back, growing a stache, and perfecting an accent that never feels tedious or overcooked.

It just goes to show how far the former romantic comedy star has come in the past ten years, moving from the easy-going box office sunshine state comfort back into the depths of true portrayal. McConaughey's conviction as a dad who knows what the forecast looks like yet can't stop a bomb from going off in his family is heartbreaking yet never melodramatic.The performance carries weight and should be remembered come awards season. A late scene between him and Merritt is so well-played that I almost asked the projectionist to play it back.

The newcomer manages to hold his own with McConaughey in several key scenes while showing his raw inexperience. If there's a few moments where Merritt seems to be spinning the wheels, remember this is the 15-year-old Baltimore native's first film and his ability is still developing on the fly. Merritt doesn't try to chew the scenery in some of the more dramatic scenes, instead allowing his youthful looks of indulgence dominant the screen. I like his future the more I think about his role.

Bruce Dern does his usual manic elderly rage routine as Richie's grandfather, while Piper Laurie gets a couple decent scenes in as Grandpa Wershe. Bel Powley's death stare as Richie's drugged-up sister speaks louder than the dialogue that comes out of her mouth, and Jonathan Majors' Johnny leaves a dent in a supporting role. Eddie Marsan is fine as a powerful neighborhood dealer who is influential in Rickie's rise and fall.

The movie doesn't answer all the questions for you with its wrap-up, which includes an epilogue from the real Rickie. You can thank the bare-boned yet impactful script from Andy Weiss, Logan Miller, and Noah Miller for that. Did he stray to the wrong side of the road because his mother took off at a young age and all he knew was guns and drugs? There's a moment in the film where a choice sits in front of Rickie after a life-changing event alters his course momentarily, and you'll want to scream orders at the screen as he makes his next move.

White Boy Rick uncovers a true tale about how the other half lived, and how consequences don't end with a bullet alone. Sometimes,a controversial law can do more damage than a gun ever could. Sometimes, when you get a taste of a good thing that's located in a bad area, it's hard to resist the urge to reach for the easy dollar. Demange's tale reminds us that there are no shortcuts to the American Dream, only the ones our dreams tease us with.

It's a solid flick with a sensational McConaughey performance that had me reeling long after the credits rolled. You'll feel sorry for his patriarch, because he saw it all happening, but couldn't stop it.

Don't let alternate plans stop you from seeing this film. White Boy Rick is worth your time.

