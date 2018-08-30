For years, Showtime's Shameless has defied a television show's natural progression and limitations. Instead of declining in later seasons due to exhaustion of storytelling tools and options, the drama/comedy has gotten better and better, seemingly gaining power as the episodes piled up. One could say it was invincible.

Well, today's out-of-nowhere announcement that the show's star Emmy Rossum she would be leaving the show after the upcoming ninth season, may ultimately cause the show to lose its edge and overall sharpness.

That's because Rossum's Fiona Gallagher is the rock of the show, not William H. Macy's Frank Gallagher. It is her story that fuels the entire cast and makes the multiple storylines ebb and flow so well. Fiona's arc carries the most weight and delivers the true spice to the show. If you take that away, the show suffers, and the supporting cast will be exposed.

As much as I like Jeremy Allen White's Lip, he doesn't need any more screen time. I love the loyal and dirty friendship between Fiona and Shanola Hampton's Veronica and Steve Howry's hapless Kevin, but they don't need more screen time either. Emma Kenney's Debbie, Cameron Monaghan's Ian, and Ethan Cutkosky's Carl have all established their stories to various degrees, and don't need expansion.

Macy deserves all the kudos he has received for injecting a witty heart into Frank's many misgivings, but how much more does the maddening patriarch have to give. Pushed to the side in recent seasons as the father no one can trust to do the right thing, there aren't many more avenues for the creators to take the guy down without recycling old tricks and covering familiar territory. Once a show becomes familiar, it goes downhill fast.

It is my belief that without Rossum, Shameless will decline, and viewers don't deserve that just so the network and writers can keep the show on the air for a couple more years. You can count on one hand the number of premium cable network series that last longer than nine seasons. HBO's Game of Thrones, The Wire, Entourage, and The Sopranos have represented some of their longest runs. Showtime's Dexter and The L Word lasted quite a while. Ray Donovan is entering year six with some fuel left in its jet, but it wouldn't if star/producer Liev Schreiber decided to leave.

Rossum is truly superb as Fiona, because she gives us a person who isn't completely redeemable, makes a lot of bad choices, and has put her family in danger...all the while trying to do the right thing. She is the reason to Frank's rage, keeping the large family of Gallaghers together in Chicago while various things fell apart. It takes a talented actress to make that work, and Rossum has been up to the task. While the other cast members acquit themselves well and rise up at times, Rossum is the constant force on the show. Take that out and it will suffer.

Shameless creator John Wells created a juggernaut with NBC's ER, a show that went on and on no matter who left the show. After a while, it repeated itself and became something to skip, especially once new cast members came onto the scene. When George Clooney left, it lost something. When Anthony Edwards left, it lost a lot. I hope Wells doesn't do the same thing with Shameless.

It's hard to stop something while it's still got viewership and capabilities, but it's also wise to know when to say when. The upcoming ninth season is being split into two parts, with the first section airing next month and the second arriving in January 2019. It's an expanded season that will leave the show with 110 total episodes. You could ask any cast member and they won't say nine seasons and 100-plus episodes would happen when the pilot aired nearly a decade ago.

Shameless hasn't enjoyed a good run; it's been a great ride that stands out from most television shows. It shouldn't go on just to go on. Existing just to stick around is poison for a creative endeavor. Viewers aren't fools; they'll know when they are being duped into organic reruns.

Frank can only get into so much trouble. Lip can only live life as a bitter, indecisive genius for so long. Carl has been a bad boy for life and a military man. Debbie is a weak link as a supporting character, so more would be overstuffing the corner of the room. Veronica and Kevin have run their course. Chicago is a big city, but the Gallaghers have ran the gauntlet.

I could be wrong. I do believe Showtime will produce a tenth season, wanting the rare decade-long run for a series on a premium network. They will get the cast back, add a few new faces, and go at it again. I will watch and who knows, I may even enjoy it.

I just know it won't be the same without Rossum, and it will not be nearly as sharp. She makes the show work, because you love Fiona and all her imperfections. Rossum noted in her Facebook post that she isn't leaving, just moving up the street. Well, that's reason enough to close the door on the Gallagher household.

In the land of make-believe, less is better. Leaving fans wanting more is better than boring them with old jokes. You can only get so creative without taking this family to space.

Rossum leaving the show is a sign that the end is near for Showtime's Shameless.

Here's to hoping Wells and company resist the temptation to overstay their welcome and turn the show into a shell of itself, like ER and Dexter.

That would be quite shameful.

© 2018 KSDK