Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders available now

ST. LOUIS — Although the next generation of Xbox consoles will not be available until November 10, global pre-orders begin today.
The Xbox Series X, the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever, for $34.99 per month for 24 months (includes access to over 100 games with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate), with financing approval; and Xbox Series S, the smallest Xbox ever, will be available for $24.99 a month for 24 months (includes access to over 100 games with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) with financing approval.
"The preference of customers to purchase products and services through a subscription model is growing exponentially," says Jeffrey Rogers, CEO of LiftForward, Inc, "and the onset of Covid around the world has increased the adoption of subscription products for hardware and related services.
Preorders for the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X are live right now at Microsoft Store, Best Buy, Gamestop and Walmart. The consoles will be officially released on November 10.