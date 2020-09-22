Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders available now

ST. LOUIS — Although the next generation of Xbox consoles will not be available until November 10, global pre-orders begin today.



The Xbox Series X, the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever, for $34.99 per month for 24 months (includes access to over 100 games with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate), with financing approval; and Xbox Series S, the smallest Xbox ever, will be available for $24.99 a month for 24 months (includes access to over 100 games with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) with financing approval.