GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Nearly a week after heavy downpours flooded Granite City, there are a series of events to help the community with the extended cleanup.

On Saturday, the parking lot at Granite City High School's gymnasium was packed for the event, where nonprofits, local organizations and government agencies were on hand to help.

That help ranged from a $500 grant from the Illinois Association of Realtors, to the Illinois Baptist Association Disaster Relief Team offering mold remediation for free.

Terry Butler said he has nine inches of mud in his basement and is prepared to take out a loan to pay for the damage.

He came to the event on Saturday seeking any assistance he could get.

Meanwhile, Shelly Donohue said she and her husband had cleaned much of their basement, but there was some mold still.

"Whatever information they can give us about going forward," she described as what she was looking for in the event.

Mold remediation can cost thousands of dollars, according to the Illinois Baptist Association Disaster Relief Team.

"The only expense to anybody that allows us to come in your house is, allow us to have a prayer with you when we get done at the end," said team member Dennis Felix.

There were also services offered for seniors, the library was waiving costs for library books ruined, and water was distributed. People were carrying around boxes of cleaning supplies they received at the event.

"The mask will be helpful because I'm sure there will be mold in my basement by the time I get to it," said Bob Stroehmer, who said his basement has significant damage.

He said he appreciates what he received on Saturday, but plenty of work still lies ahead.

There will be another opportunity for people in Granite City to get help after the flooding. An event will be held on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Granite City High School Gymnasium annex at 3148 Fehling Rd.

