WENTZVILLE — A possible home explosion just after midnight, is under investigation Tuesday morning.

The two-story home, located on Bonnie Brook Lane in Wentzville was seriously damaged with windows and doors blown out.

First responders on the scene say no one was in the home at the time of the possible explosion. Neighbors say they heard loud "booms."

A family member, who spoke to 5 On Your Side's Brandon Merano said, luckily her father, the homeowner, was at work at the time of the explosion and no one else was in the home.

We'll have more on this story as information becomes available.

