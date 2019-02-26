CLAYTON, Mo. — On a foggy, cold Saturday morning in Clayton, Missouri, 22 men are about to begin "probably the hardest 45 minutes of your day," said Jason Grothe.

Grothe is one of the members of F3, which stands for fitness, fellowship and faith. It's a free outdoor workout group that meets six days a week, rain, shine, or wind chill.

"We worked out in negative 18 below with the windchill," Grothe said. "We actually went into the Clayton parking garage and we did a pretty decent workout. It's become a way of life. It is a habit for me, a very healthy habit. I used to work out, run by myself, bike, swim, and now getting here, working out with these men, it just keeps me going. It's just very invigorating."

It's estimated 20,000 men in 30 states participate in F3, a boot camp-style workout that includes running, jumping jacks, pushups, situps, bear crawls and other sweat-inducing exercises.

"They come out initially for a free workout," said real estate attorney Andrew Mitchell. "That's the magnet that draws them in and then they meet great guys and realize there's a lot more to it than that."

Mitchell attended more than 160 workouts last year, tops for F3 St. Louis. Part of the reason is forming new male relationships, a challenge when men get into their 30's and beyond.

"People aren't with their college buddies anymore," said Mitchell. "They're, having a hard time finding friends that they can be around every day to talk about real things."

The same is true for the youngest member of F3 St. Louis, 26-year old Sam Feld of St. Peters.

"I’ve always had a core group of men that I’ve managed to spend time with in my life. Early on it was brothers, then it was football through my high school years," said Feld. "In college I had a fraternity, and I get back and I had lost the majority of that. When I found out about F3 I got incredibly excited because it looked like exactly what I was looking for."

Several F3 members talked about the positive effects of an instant network of men.

"I get bonding out of it with men throughout the St Louis area that I normally wouldn't talk to or run in the same circle with," said Grothe. "We have 20-somethings up to 60-year-olds that work out with us."

When a new member joins, an FNG (friendly new guy), the first order of business is coming up with a nickname, like Bad News, Eazy-E, or Schembechler.

"I'm originally from Columbus, Ohio," said Jeff Borchers. "I'm a big Ohio State fan. And so once they find out something that you like, they usually give you the opposite name, of something that you hate. And so I am 'Schembechler' named after the famous Michigan football coach, Bo Schembechler."

With exercise and sweat leading to friendship and camaraderie, F3 members said it's worth waking up between 4 and 5 a.m. to get outdoors and push their physical limits.

"I've met a great group of guys here and become good friends with guys I never would have met before," said Mitchell.

For more information about F3, click here.