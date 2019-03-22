ST. LOUIS — A mother is sharing her grief for the first time since her son Trent Davis was hit and killed by a car while waiting for the school bus.

Friday, his classmates, teachers and family members gathered at Farragaut Elementary school to honor Davis.

In his 11 years Davis touched a lot of hearts.

"Wherever Trent went he became family, if he knew you and he had your number he would call you and say hey how are you do you need something I love you," his Grandmother Rita Hays said.

Trent loved spending time at the fire house in his neighborhood, and dozens of firefighters showed up in his honor.

"There's no other job description that he would want to do he loved being in the firehouse," St. Louis Paramedic Latisha Vaughn said.

"I just want to know how does the person feel who killed my son, that's all I want to know," Trent's Mother Ebony Shepard said.

To donate to help pay for Trent's funeral expenses click here.

RELATED: 11-year-old hit, killed by car while waiting for bus in Central West End Monday morning