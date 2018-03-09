ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Over the past few years, several people have drowned at Castlewood Park. Now, one family in Ballwin has set out a mission to warn people about the dangerous river.

The warning started with a blunt message for anyone who plans on swimming in the river.

There are already signs posted letting people know it’s dangerous and to use caution while swimming. However, Danni Eickenhorst and her family took it a step further by placing crosses underneath a sign. She said it’s an effort to remember many people who died there over the past eight years.

When temperatures are up sometimes families are out trying to find the coolest places to be, and Castlewood State Park is one of those places. But, although it’s a great attraction for families to enjoy there is danger lurking in the water.

"I get it this is an ideal spot and its gorgeous and the summers here are hot. But, since we moved here about eight years ago there have been seven people who have drowned here,” Eickenhorst said.

She said that’s why she and her family decided to make a bold statement by planting crosses to remember those who've drowned.

"We came down here on Saturday morning and we made these together. We planted them here next to the sign just to draw attention to this sign that it appears people might be ignoring," Eickenhorst said.

It was her 10-year-old son who came up with the idea after the last drowning that took the lives of two people a few weeks ago.

"Our regular trips to Castlewood have become a little sadder and sadder each visit," Eickenhorst said.

That’s why they want these crosses to serve as a warning for people to think twice before swimming without a life jacket.

"Hashtag people drown here. I think people think these signs are maybe just an overabundance of caution, but it's a real and present danger," Eickenhorst said.

And Eickenhorst said if it inspires at least one person to think twice about stepping in the water, then all of their efforts were worth it.

"It’s not worth it, you know. It's a gorgeous spot there are so many ways to enjoy Castlewood Park, but to put the lives of your family yourself and the EMS crews that have to come out here and do the rescue, to put all of that at risk it’s just not worth it," Eickenhorst said.

State Park Rangers said the park now has a life jacket program for anyone who needs one. That means people can use one to swim and return it when they’re done.

Rangers confirmed that they’ve been at the park trying to warn people of the dangerous areas in the river, and it’s all an effort to keep people safe in the water.

© 2018 KSDK