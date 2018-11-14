A family of five is safe Wednesday morning after an overnight fire severely damages their home.

The north St. Louis County family believes a power cord may be to blame.

It happened just north of I-70 near Lucas and Hunt around 1 a.m.

The Northeast fire chief tells us there's a lot of damage to the house and he believes the cause is probably electrical, and the homeowner agrees. She says her power strip had way too much on it -- she even saw smoke and small flames on it, that's when she called 9-1-1.

As for now, the family of 5 is staying warm in the car while they wait on somewhere to go.

