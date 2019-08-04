TROY, Illinois — The Illinois Fire Marshal is on scene of a fatal house fire in Troy, Illinois.

Several fire departments responded to a fire call in the 100 block of Avalon Drive around 1 a.m. Monday morning.

Neighbors told a Five On Your Side photographer that they heard a boom and saw flames.

Glen Carbon Fire Chief Ralph Well would not say how many people were in the home at the time of the fire or elaborate on injuries.

He did confirm there was at least one fatality and the Illinois State Fire Marshal is now investigating.

